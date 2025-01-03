The new year is here, and Hulu is bringing new titles this weekend, January 3-5, 2025 (sign up for a free trial!).

Four new TV series and movies are coming to Hulu this weekend, including three premieres of new series or seasons of existing shows.

Additionally, a new movie starring Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, and Anders Danielsen Lie will also debut on the streaming service.

A new Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway-led movie

Mothers' Instinct, starring Chastain and Hathaway, is a remake of the French movie of the same name. The 2018 movie was an adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name.

It follows two housewives who are best friends and also neighbors. However, an accident occurs which sends the two women spiraling.

Benoît Delhomme directed Mothers' Instinct, which was his directorial debut. The script was written by Sarah Conradt, Both Chastain and Hathaway produced the movie as well.

Mothers' Instinct was first released in Lithuania on March 8, 2024. It was subsequently released in the UK on March 27 and China on May 24.

Neon previously acquired the distribution to Mothers' Instinct. The studio released it in the United States on July 26 in theaters. Its digital release came a couple of weeks later on August 13.

Hathaway has recently been on a run of smaller independent movies. Her recent credits include Armageddon Time, Eileen, and She Came to Me. Earlier in 2024, Hathaway starred in The Idea of You with Nicholas Galitzine.

Another Extreme Makeover series

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's series premiere is also coming to Hulu this weekend. It is a spin-off of Extreme Makeover. The series follows the renovations of different family's homes.

It originally premiered on ABC on February 15, 2004. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition continued to air on the network until January 13, 2012.

The 10th season of the show premiered over eight years later on February 16, 2020, on HGTV. It consisted of 10 episodes that aired through April 5. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosted the season on HGTV. Now, the series will return to ABC once again.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (January 3-5, 2025)

Below is the full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend (January 3-5, 2025). Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, January 3

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series premiere)

Animal Control (Season 3 premiere)

Going Dutch (Series premiere)

Mother's Instinct

