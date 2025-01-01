A new year has been rung in, and Hulu has a brand new list of titles coming to the streaming service in January 2025 (sign up for a free trial!).

One of the highlights is a new Goosebumps series, The Vanishing. The 29th season of The Bachelor is also coming to Hulu in January 2025 for fans of the reality TV series.

On the movie side, several franchises are coming. Both the Insidious and John Wick series will be debuting on the streaming service

Everything coming to Hulu in January 2025

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this upcoming month in January 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Wednesday, January 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025

Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together (Season 1)

Papa Jake: Epic Box Farts (Season 1)

After Earth

American Psycho

The Devil's Own

The Devil's Own En Español

Dirty Grandpa

Empire Records

Ender's Game

The Great Debators

Heat

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español

The Intouchables

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3

The King of Comedy

Little Manhattan

Man of the House

Man of the House En Español

Mr. Deeds

Pacific Rim

Paddington

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mapp Cop 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español

Shutter

Sorry to Bother You

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español

Threesome

The Town

To Rome With Love

The Walk

xXx

xXx En Español

xXx: State of the Union

xXx: State of the Union En Español

Thursday, January 2

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

American Pickers (Season 25)

Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart (Season 1)

The Butcher (Season 1)

Dark Side of the 90s (Season 3)

My City's Just Not That Into Me (Season 1)

The Unbelievable with Dan Akroyd (Season 1)

Friday, January 3

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series premiere)

Animal Control (Season 3 premiere)

Mother's Instinct)

Tuesday, January 7

Dead Pixels (Seasons 1-2)

Stopmotion

Wednesday, January 8

The Rookie (Season 7 premiere)

Will Trent (Season 3 premiere)

Ishura (Season 2 premiere)

Fall

65

Thursday, January 9

Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 3 premiere)

Shifting Gears (Season 1 premiere)

Biography: Alice Cooper (Season 1)

Biography: Chris Farley — Anything for a Laugh (Season 1)

Biography: Jeff Dunham — Talking Heads (Season 1)

Biography: Jeff Foxworth — Stand Up Guy (Season 1)

Booked: First Day In (Season 2)

Extreme Builds (Season 1)

Interrogation Files (Season 1)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Season 1;dSubbed and dubbed)

More Power (Season 1)

My Hero Academia (Season 7, Episodes 148-159; dubbed)

Kitchen Nightmares (Season premiere)

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 3 premiere)

Dance First

65 En Español

Friday, January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Season premiere)

The Girl Looked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story

American Star

Sunday, January 12

Toilet Bound Hanako-kun (Season 2 premiere; subbed)

Biography: WWE Legends (Season 2)

The First 48 (Season 25)

The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 2)

Murder at The Motel (Season 1)

Quarter Ton-Teen (Season 1)

Tuesday, January 14

My Penguin Friend

Wednesday, January 15

Unmasked (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Sniper: The Ultimate Competition (Season 1)

Friday, January 17

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

The Bad Shepard

Monday, January 20

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Tuesday, January 21

Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Sleep

Wednesday, January 22

Whiskey on the Rocks (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)

Thursday, January 23

The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Seasons 1-2; subbed and dubbed)

Persona 5 the Animation (Season 1; dubbed)

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 4)

Theresa Caputo: Rising Spirits (Season 1)

Friday, January 24

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

Arcadian

City of Dreams

Tuesday, January 28

Paradise (Series premiere)

The Bachelor (Season 29 premiere)

Humane

Thursday, Janaury 30

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes (Season 3A)

The Food That Built America (Season 5)

Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (Season 1)

Friday, January 31

Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 1)

Scamanda (Series premiere)

Take Cover

