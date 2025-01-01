A new year has been rung in, and Hulu has a brand new list of titles coming to the streaming service in January 2025 (sign up for a free trial!).
One of the highlights is a new Goosebumps series, The Vanishing. The 29th season of The Bachelor is also coming to Hulu in January 2025 for fans of the reality TV series.
On the movie side, several franchises are coming. Both the Insidious and John Wick series will be debuting on the streaming service
Everything coming to Hulu in January 2025
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Hulu this upcoming month in January 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Wednesday, January 1
- Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
- Kids Diana Show: Let's Celebrate Together (Season 1)
- Papa Jake: Epic Box Farts (Season 1)
- After Earth
- American Psycho
- The Devil's Own
- The Devil's Own En Español
- Dirty Grandpa
- Empire Records
- Ender's Game
- The Great Debators
- Heat
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 2 En Español
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Insidious: Chapter 3 En Español
- The Intouchables
- John Wick
- John Wick: Chapter 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3
- The King of Comedy
- Little Manhattan
- Man of the House
- Man of the House En Español
- Mr. Deeds
- Pacific Rim
- Paddington
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mapp Cop 2
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop En Español
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 En Español
- Shutter
- Sorry to Bother You
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
- The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada En Español
- Threesome
- The Town
- To Rome With Love
- The Walk
- xXx
- xXx En Español
- xXx: State of the Union
- xXx: State of the Union En Español
Thursday, January 2
- 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- American Pickers (Season 25)
- Beyond the Headlines: The Tanya Kach Story with Elizabeth Smart (Season 1)
- The Butcher (Season 1)
- Dark Side of the 90s (Season 3)
- My City's Just Not That Into Me (Season 1)
- The Unbelievable with Dan Akroyd (Season 1)
Friday, January 3
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Series premiere)
- Animal Control (Season 3 premiere)
- Mother's Instinct)
Tuesday, January 7
- Dead Pixels (Seasons 1-2)
- Stopmotion
Wednesday, January 8
- The Rookie (Season 7 premiere)
- Will Trent (Season 3 premiere)
- Ishura (Season 2 premiere)
- Fall
- 65
Thursday, January 9
- Celebrity Jeopardy! (Season 3 premiere)
- Shifting Gears (Season 1 premiere)
- Biography: Alice Cooper (Season 1)
- Biography: Chris Farley — Anything for a Laugh (Season 1)
- Biography: Jeff Dunham — Talking Heads (Season 1)
- Biography: Jeff Foxworth — Stand Up Guy (Season 1)
- Booked: First Day In (Season 2)
- Extreme Builds (Season 1)
- Interrogation Files (Season 1)
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Season 1;dSubbed and dubbed)
- More Power (Season 1)
- My Hero Academia (Season 7, Episodes 148-159; dubbed)
- Kitchen Nightmares (Season premiere)
- Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Season 3 premiere)
- Dance First
- 65 En Español
Friday, January 10
- Goosebumps: The Vanishing (Season premiere)
- The Girl Looked Upstairs: The Tanya Kach Story
- American Star
Sunday, January 12
- Toilet Bound Hanako-kun (Season 2 premiere; subbed)
- Biography: WWE Legends (Season 2)
- The First 48 (Season 25)
- The Mega-Brands That Built America (Season 2)
- Murder at The Motel (Season 1)
- Quarter Ton-Teen (Season 1)
Tuesday, January 14
- My Penguin Friend
Wednesday, January 15
- Unmasked (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Sniper: The Ultimate Competition (Season 1)
Friday, January 17
- Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers
- The Bad Shepard
Monday, January 20
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Sempai (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Tuesday, January 21
- Rurouni Kenshin (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
- Sleep
Wednesday, January 22
- Whiskey on the Rocks (Season 1; subbed and dubbed)
Thursday, January 23
- The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Seasons 1-2; subbed and dubbed)
- Persona 5 the Animation (Season 1; dubbed)
- Swamp People: Serpent Invasion (Season 4)
- Theresa Caputo: Rising Spirits (Season 1)
Friday, January 24
- The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
- Arcadian
- City of Dreams
Tuesday, January 28
- Paradise (Series premiere)
- The Bachelor (Season 29 premiere)
- Humane
Thursday, Janaury 30
- The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes (Season 3A)
- The Food That Built America (Season 5)
- Holy Marvels with Dennis Quaid (Season 1)
Friday, January 31
- Rachel Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 1)
- Scamanda (Series premiere)
- Take Cover
