Jesse Tyler Ferguson, best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, attended one of the final shows of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

He shared videos on TikTok of his Eras Tour experience. The first, which has over five million views, was taken during “Shake It Off.” Ferguson is grooving and singing along with Swift during the iconic song.

He posted a second video from the show, in which he's holding up a lit-up water bottle during another song. Ferguson linked up with Gracie Abrams and Aubrey Plaza during the song.

It looks like Ferguson enjoyed his time at the Eras Tour. Swift's tour visited Vancouver for the final three shows on the tour's itinerary.

Swift's Eras Tour came to an end on December 8 after 149 shows. It is her most expansive tour to date, with each show lasting over three hours.

During each show, Swift performed over 40 songs from her albums. Additionally, she would perform a couple of deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set. She would usually play mashups of these lesser-known songs.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson's relationship with Taylor Swift goes beyond the Eras Tour. In 2019, he appeared in the music video of her song “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover.

Who is Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson?

Swiftie and Eras Tour attendee Ferguson is best known for playing Mitchell Prichett in Modern Family. The role earned him several Emmy Awards nominations.

Before landing movie and TV roles, Ferguson gained notoriety for his theater work. He starred in productions of On the Town (both on and off-Broadway), Hair, Little Fish, The 25 Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, The Winter's Tale, and Spamalot.

To this day, Ferguson frequently returns to the stage. In 2022 and 2023, he starred in productions of Take Me Out and Gutenberg! The Musical!

His big-screen career started with a role in Ordinary Sinner. Ferguson subsequently appeared in Griffin and Phoenix, Untraceable, and Wonderful World.

More recently, he starred in Ice Age: Collision Course and Cocaine Bear. The latter reunited him with his Modern Family co-star, Elizabeth Banks, who directed it.

Modern Family gave Ferguson a signature role. The series premiered in September 2009 and ran for 11 seasons through April 2020.

It was created by the duo of Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, and Ferguson starred in the series.