This weekend (November 1-3, 2024), Hulu is bringing new titles to introduce the new month.

Some of the highlights include Jams Cameron's Aliens, Narnia, and the Grown Ups franchise. This weekend's new titles are perfect for a cozy fall night in.

Adam Sandler's Grown Ups franchise

The two Grown Ups movies will both hit Hulu this weekend. They star Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, and Maya Rudolph.

It follows five lifelong friends who reunite after three decades for a July 4th weekend to remember. They come together after the sudden death of their former basketball coach.

Grown Ups was a big hit for Sony in 2010, grossing $271 million on an $80 million budget. A sequel was released in 2013 and grossed $246 million on a similar budget.

The Narnia series

Before Greta Gerwig's take on Narnia hits Netflix, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the previous adaptations of C.S. Lewis' iconic novels. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and its sequel, Prince Caspian, are hitting the streaming service on November 1.

The first adapts Lewis' book of the same name. Andrew Adamson directed it based on a script he co-wrote with Ann Peacock, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.

It was a big hit, grossing over $745 million worldwide. A sequel was released in 2008. Prince Caspian was unfortunately not as successful as its predecessor, as it made just $419 million on a budget of $225 million.

A third installment in the series (which is not coming to Hulu this weekend) closed out the trilogy in 2010. The Voyage of the Dawn Treader cut back on its budget (costing $155 million to make) and made $415 million at the box office.

The full list of everything coming to Hulu this weekend (November 1-3, 2024)

Below is the list of new titles arriving on Hulu this weekend (November 1-3, 2024). They are separated by day.

November 1

Are You the One? (Seasons 2 and 6)

Naruto Shippuden (Season 9, dubbed)

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Ad Astra

Aliens

Billy Madison

Carpool

Christmas on the Ranch

Christmas with the Kranks

Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Crazy Heart

Deck the Halls

Desierto

Downhill

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Goodbye Lover

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hanging Up

Happy Gilmore

Hellboy

Higher Learning

Hitman

Holiday in Handcuffs

Hollow Man

Hotel. Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I'll Be Home For Christmas

Inherit the Viper

Jingle All the Way

Just Friends

La La Land

The Last Duel

Lazareth

Madea Goes to Jail

The Mislel-Tones

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book of Secrets

New Year's Eve

The Nutcracker

Operation Mistletoe

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Predators

Renovation Romance

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Santa's Little Helper

Second Best

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teddy Kollek

Tigerland

Waitress

The Wedding Planner

Whip It

White Men Can't Jump

Why Him?

Wild

November 2

Endurance: Special Premiere

