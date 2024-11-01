This weekend (November 1-3, 2024), Hulu is bringing new titles to introduce the new month (sign up for a free trial!).
Some of the highlights include Jams Cameron's Aliens, Narnia, and the Grown Ups franchise. This weekend's new titles are perfect for a cozy fall night in.
Adam Sandler's Grown Ups franchise
The two Grown Ups movies will both hit Hulu this weekend. They star Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, and Maya Rudolph.
It follows five lifelong friends who reunite after three decades for a July 4th weekend to remember. They come together after the sudden death of their former basketball coach.
Grown Ups was a big hit for Sony in 2010, grossing $271 million on an $80 million budget. A sequel was released in 2013 and grossed $246 million on a similar budget.
The Narnia series
Before Greta Gerwig's take on Narnia hits Netflix, Hulu subscribers can catch up on the previous adaptations of C.S. Lewis' iconic novels. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and its sequel, Prince Caspian, are hitting the streaming service on November 1.
The first adapts Lewis' book of the same name. Andrew Adamson directed it based on a script he co-wrote with Ann Peacock, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely.
It was a big hit, grossing over $745 million worldwide. A sequel was released in 2008. Prince Caspian was unfortunately not as successful as its predecessor, as it made just $419 million on a budget of $225 million.
A third installment in the series (which is not coming to Hulu this weekend) closed out the trilogy in 2010. The Voyage of the Dawn Treader cut back on its budget (costing $155 million to make) and made $415 million at the box office.
The full list of everything coming to Hulu this weekend (November 1-3, 2024)
Below is the list of new titles arriving on Hulu this weekend (November 1-3, 2024). They are separated by day.
November 1
- Are You the One? (Seasons 2 and 6)
- Naruto Shippuden (Season 9, dubbed)
- A Christmas Carol (1984)
- Ad Astra
- Aliens
- Billy Madison
- Carpool
- Christmas on the Ranch
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe
- The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
- Crazy Heart
- Deck the Halls
- Desierto
- Downhill
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Ghost Rider
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Goodbye Lover
- Grown Ups
- Grown Ups 2
- Hanging Up
- Happy Gilmore
- Hellboy
- Higher Learning
- Hitman
- Holiday in Handcuffs
- Hollow Man
- Hotel. Transylvania
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- I'll Be Home For Christmas
- Inherit the Viper
- Jingle All the Way
- Just Friends
- La La Land
- The Last Duel
- Lazareth
- Madea Goes to Jail
- The Mislel-Tones
- National Treasure
- National Treasure: Book of Secrets
- New Year's Eve
- The Nutcracker
- Operation Mistletoe
- The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Predators
- Renovation Romance
- Same Time, Next Christmas
- Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
- Santa's Little Helper
- Second Best
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Teddy Kollek
- Tigerland
- Waitress
- The Wedding Planner
- Whip It
- White Men Can't Jump
- Why Him?
- Wild
November 2
- Endurance: Special Premiere
