Greta Gerwig is getting ready for Chronicles of Narnia after her Barbie success.
Time profiled Gerwig for their Woman of the Year issue. She discussed her Narnia film and revealed she wrote a script for it before Barbie. However, she is waiting until after the Oscars to revisit it.
“Knowing that I'd laid the groundwork for Narnia and wanted to return to it — that's probably something I set up for myself psychologically,” Gerwig said. “Because I know the right thing, for me anyway, is to keep making movies. Whatever happens, good or bad, you've got to keep going.”
She also revealed that she was drawn to the project thanks to C.S. Lewis' “euphorically dreamlike” writing.
“It's connected to the folklore and fairy stories of England, but it's a combination of different traditions,” she said. “As a child, you accept the whole thing — that you're in this land of Narnia, there's fauns, and then Father Christmas shows up. It doesn't even occur to you that it's not schematic. I'm interested in embracing the paradox of the worlds that Lewis created, because that's what's so compelling about them.”
Greta Gerwig and Narnia
Greta Gerwig is an acclaimed filmmaker and actress. She made her solo directorial debut with Lady Bird in 2017. She would then direct an adaptation of Little Women, which also received critical acclaim. Her latest film, Barbie, was the biggest hit of 2023. It grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office and is up for eight Oscars.
The Chronicles of Narnia is C.S. Lewis' signature work. There are seven novels in the book series. Previously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian, and Voyage of the Dawn Treader were adapted on the big screen by Andrew Adamson. The inaugural film made nearly $750 million at the box office. The next two films each made over $400 million worldwide.