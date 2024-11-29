This Thanksgiving weekend (November 29-December 1, 2024), Hulu has a lot of new titles coming as the months change (sign up for a free trial!).

Several new Christmas movies will hit the streaming service before December comes. The first day of the new month will also bring a ton of new titles to the streaming service.

The Twilight saga

Fans of Twilight will be thrilled to learn all five movies are coming to Hulu on December 1, 2024. All five entries, from Twilight to Breaking Dawn Part 2, will be available to stream on December 1.

The Twilight movies are an adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's series of novels of the same name. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner starred in the series.

Overall, the franchise was a big hit. The movies grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide across the five entries. The highest-grossing entry is Breaking Dawn Part 2, which grossed $829 million.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid marathon

Before Disney+ began adapting the Diary of a Wimpy Kid books in animated form, there were feature film adaptations. Zachary Gordon, Devon Bostick, and Robert Capron led the three Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies released from 2010 to 2012.

The franchise has made over $260 million worldwide. A fourth installment with a new cast, The Long Haul, was released in 2017. However, it was a flop and only made $35.6 million worldwide.

Luckily, that one is not coming to Hulu this weekend. The first three movies with the iconic cast are the only entries coming to the streaming service.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (November 29-December 1, 2024)

Below is the full list of the new titles coming to Hulu this weekend. They are separated by day.

November 29

Nutcrackers

Olympus Has Fallen

Plant Shop: Fahim Anwar, Susan Rice, Derrick Stroup

Speakeasy: Torio Van Grol, Shapel Lacey, Ahamed Weinberg

Thrift Store: Malik Elassal, Emma Willmann, TJ

Tiki Series: Ali Macofsky, Matt Braunger, Sydney Castillo

December 1

Bunk’d (Seasons 1-7)

Ace of Cakes (Season 9)

Alaskan Bush People (Seasons 8-11)

Bahamas Life (Season 5)

Buddy vs. Duff (Season 4)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 5, 17)

Chopped (Seasons 53-55)

Deadliest Catch (Season 5)

Dirty Jobs (Season 4)

Ghost Adventures (Seasons 5, 8)

Gold Rush (Season 5)

House Hunters (Season 170)

House Hunters (Home for the Holidays) (Season 173)

House Hunters International (Season 140)

Maine Cabin Masters (Season 8)

Sherlock Hound (Season 1; DUBBED)

Street Outlaws (Season 5)

Welcome to Plathville (Seasons 4-5)

Antwone Fisher

Cast Away

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Epic

Epic Movie

A Good Day to Die Hard

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Miracle on 34th Street

Moulin Rouge

Mr. Holland’s Opus

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppet Treasure Island

Rio 2

Sommersby

Speed

Bad Moms

This Christmas

Gladiator

National Security

Paradise Highway

The Perfect Guy

The Perfect Holiday

The Quick and the Dead

Ricki and the Flash

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

Twilight

Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Twilight Saga: New Moon

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.