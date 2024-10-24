There should be more documentaries like Hulu and Disney+'s Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which gives behind-the-scenes access to The Boss' ongoing tour.

No, Road Diary is not going to uncover deep secrets for hardcore fans or enlighten newbies, but it nails its primary goal of showing them something they have not seen before. How often do you see The Boss organize a setlist?

At this point in his career, Springsteen has nothing left to prove. Heck, he wouldn't even have to release any more documentaries, though he seems to like them given the recent releases of Western Stars, Springsteen on Broadway, and Letter to You.

Road Diary is a treat for fans as The Boss gives the E Street Band the spotlight. Seeing Springsteen in concert is about him, but he also has the greatest backing band.

It is an all-around selfless effort from Springsteen. Admittedly, Road Diary only scratches the surface of its subject matter (there was more meat on the rehearsal bone). But the willingness to show the preparation for a world tour — not to mention the band's first in six years — should be applauded.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band review

Road Diary opens with a brief history of Springsteen's live career. It then picks up with him in the present day, organizing his setlist and rehearsing with the E Street Band.

On paper, it sounds easy to construct a setlist when you have Springsteen's back catalog. But as Road Diary shows, it is more than what meets the eye. Of course, songs like “Born to Run” and “Badlands” will be in the mix, but where?

Since Springsteen and the E Street Band last toured in 2017, The Boss has released three albums. He also embarked on a Broadway residency.

I appreciate Road Diary showing the band knocking the dust off initially. One E Street Band member stresses it takes a lot of practice to make their refined performances look spontaneous.

A slightly outdated documentary

The one complaint with Road Diary is that it is slightly outdated. The band's setlist has evolved since the tour began in early 2022.

Throughout the documentary, Springsteen and the band lament how The Boss constructed a story throughout the three-hour show — his wife, Patti Scialfa, calls it “structured.” They really talk about how crucial Letter to You is to the setlist, including the title track (which is no longer played regularly in his show).

Now, I am not a Springsteen setlist guru, but I do know it has changed drastically since the tour began. More deep cuts have been played each show.

It makes it a little confusing when the band goes on about the narrative that The Boss put together. While it would be unfair to expect the production team to catch up with Springsteen and the E Street Band and update it, it makes Road Diary feel somewhat outdated.

I guess that is just the downside of a documentary about a tour heading into its third year. Maybe it is more of a testament to Springsteen's willingness to listen to the fans. Remember, this is the same artist who would try to stump his band by taking spontaneous fan requests.

The demanding Boss

Give Springsteen credit for being unafraid to show his true self in Road Diary. Aside from taking song requests from signs, he is very demanding of his band. Again, they have to make their performances look smooth while being mistake-free.

I'm sure it is not always sunshine and rainbows while on the road with The Boss. And Road Diary gives somewhat of a glimpse at what that life is like.

Plus, with Springsteen and the E Street Band getting older, they lack the energy they had in the '70s (not the flare, though). During their early rehearsals, one band member points out they are playing it slower than usual.

Most older artists would be ashamed of this. Some audience members may hear the difference, but most are there to enjoy the presence of The Boss.

Since Springsteen fades into the background for most of Road Diary, providing voiceover here and there, members of the E Street Band have a chance to provide key insight into the band's preparation. To no one's surprise, Steven Van Zandt and Patti Scialfa get the most time to shine.

Road Diary is not a documentary hoping for contrived drama, but its most intimate moment comes when Scialfa reveals her multiple myeloma diagnosis. To her credit, Scialfa has not let it drag her down, taking the measures she needs to keep going.

Should you watch Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band?

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is a great watch for fans and those who appreciate the inner workings of a big concert tour.

The sole purpose of Road Diary is to see The Boss give back to his loyal fans who have followed him for decades. He could easily retire and enjoy the fame of yesteryear. But instead, he goes on the road for over 100 shows as he is.

Experienced documentary filmmaker and Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimmy does another fantastic job with Road Diary — finding the balance between concert and rehearsal footage. There are also some funny moments between Springsteen and Van Zandt on stage.

Make no mistake, Road Diary is not a concert film — though there is a wonderfully edited montage of Springsteen's greatest hits at the end that is a masterclass in editing, seamlessly segueing between the songs. It is a peek behind the curtain that showcases Springsteen's brilliance.

Grade: B+

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be released on Hulu on October 25.