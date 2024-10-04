This weekend (October 4-6, 2024), several spooky horror projects are coming to Hulu (sign up for a free trial!). It is a big weekend for subscribers.

A total of 17 new titles are coming to Hulu during the weekend of October 4-6, 2024. These include several spooky series that are coming just in time for Halloween viewing. Additionally, new seasons of Wahlburgers, the chain started by Mark Wahlberg and his brothers, are coming.

There will also be a new movie starring Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. It is one of his movies since the iconic HBO series has ended.

A crime thriller with a Game of Thrones star

First up, Blood for Dust is coming on October 4. The movie was written by David Ebeltoft and directed by Rob Blackhurst. It stars Scott McNairy, Kit Harington, and Josh Lucas.

Blood for Dust premiered at the 2023 San Diego International Film Festival. The Avenue subsequently acquired the movie's distribution rights, releasing it almost a year after its premiere on April 19, 2024.

Star Harington is best known for his work in Game of Thrones. He played Jon Snow from 2011-19 in the series. He has since starred in Marvel movies (Eternals) and the How to Train Your Dragon series.

A busy Saturday

Saturday, October 5, will be a massive day of series coming to Hulu. All 16 titles coming are series, from premieres (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) to continuations (American Justice Seasons 15-16).

While not every title is horror-related, some are. American Murder House is another Ryan Murphy-created entry in the American Horror Stories franchise.

The 12-episode miniseries ran from October 5, 2011, to December 21, 2011, on FX. Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, and Evan Peters starred in the Emmy-nominated series.

There are also several true crime documentaries coming to Hulu this weekend as well. First Blood leads the way, which chronicles some notorious serial killers.

Another similar series, Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America, is also coming to Hulu as well. The 2021 documentary series features seven episodes in the season.

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult is a 2013 documentary series that follows several people who have left cults; the first season consisted of three episodes with three different subjects.

The second season of Swamp Mysteries will also be coming to Hulu. Troy Landry hosts the series, which follows him as he finds various creatures and breaks down the myths behind them.

All the titles hitting Hulu this weekend (October 4-6, 2024)

October 4

Blood for Dust

October 5

American Justice (Seasons 15-16)

American Murder House (Season 1)

American Restoration (Seasons 2-3)

The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters (Season 2)

Billy the Exterminator (Seasons 2-3)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War (Season 3 premiere; subbed)

Cajun Pawn Stars (Season 1)

Casey Anthony's Parents Speak (Season 1)

Demon Lord, Retry! R (Season premiere; subbed)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult (Season 1)

First Blood (Season 1)

Get Swank'd (Season 1)

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (Season 1)

Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force (Seasons 1-2)

Swamp Mysteries (Season 2)

Wahlburghers (Seasons 8-9)

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.