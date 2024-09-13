After a slow weekend, Hulu is back (sign up for a free trial!) with the hits this weekend with the slate that is coming from September 13-15, 2024.

Bill Skarsgård action adventure

One of the highlights this weekend is Boy Kills World, starring Bill Skarsgård. The movie premiered in September 2023 at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before getting released.

It follows a martial arts expert who embarks on a quest for revenge after having his family killed. The attack leaves him mute and deaf. His inner thoughts are narrated by a character from one of his childhood video games.

Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, and Andrew Koji also star in it. Boy Kills World was directed by Moritz Mohr. The duo of Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers co-wrote the script.

Unfortunately, Boy Kills World was not a hit. It grossed under $3.3 million worldwide. A little under $2.7 million of that came from the United States. Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions distributed it in the United States.

An Oscar-nominated Emma Stone performance

The other big arrival coming to Hulu this weekend is Yorgos Lanthimos' first collaboration with Emma Stone, The Favourite. The Favourite is set in the 18th century in Great Britain.

Stone stars as Abigail Hill, who would later become Abigail Masham, Baroness Masham. The movie depicts her relationship with her cousin, Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz).

Additionally, Olivia Colman stars as Queen Anne. Nicholas Hoult and Joe Alwyn also star in The Favourite as Robert Harley and Samuel Masham, respectively.

Searchlight Pictures distributed the movie after its premiere at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival. The Favourite grossed over $95 million during its box office run.

The Favourite received nine Oscar nominations at the 2019 ceremony. These nominations included Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Stone. Olivia Colman won Best Actress for her performance.

This was Stone's third career Oscar nomination. It came a couple of years after her Best Actress win for her role in La La Land. She has since won an Oscar for her performance in another Lanthimos production,

The Favourite kicked off a collaborative relationship between Stone and Lanthimos. They reunited on Poor Things in 2023, for which Stone won Best Actress.

Additionally, they collaborated the following year for Kinds of Kindness. The movie was made up of three anthology stories, so Stone played three different parts.

Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, and Hunter Schafer also starred in Kinds of Kindness. The ambitious project was released by Searchlight on June 21, 2024, after its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

All of the titles hitting Hulu this weekend (September 13-15, 2024)

September 13

How to Die Alone (series premiere)

In Vogue: The 90s (docuseries premiere)

The Old Man (Season 2 premiere)

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Boy Kills World

September 14

Catfish (complete Season 9A)

September 15

Hell on Wheels (complete Seasons 1-5)

The Favourite

Sign up now for your free trial of Hulu + Live TV to get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 95+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.