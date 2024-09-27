This weekend (September 27-29, 2024), Hulu is bringing the heat with season premieres of Grey's Anatomy, Hell's Kitchen, and more (sign up for a free trial!). Some newer movies are also coming this weekend.

TV galore

Coming to Hulu this weekend is a lot of TV premieres. Crime Scene and Doctor Odyssey are both having season or series premieres on September 27.

Additionally, fans of the long-running Grey's Anatomy, Hell's Kitchen, and 9-1-1 will be thrilled. All three seasons will premiere their latest seasons on the streaming service.

Grey's Anatomy, a medical drama, premiered in 2005 on ABC. The 21st season will now premiere on Friday. Of course, Ellen Pompeo will return as Meredith Grey.

Hell's Kitchen is Fox's premiere cooking show. Gordon Ramsey hosts the series, which is a competition for chefs. They are fighting for the chance to be a head chef of a restaurant. Like Grey's Anatomy, Hell's Kitchen premiered in 2005.

9-1-1 is a crime series co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story). It stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Oliver Stark in the series. Season 8 premiered on ABC on September 26.

On Sunday, September 29, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 will hit Hulu. The entire season will be available to stream, so fans can binge it.

The movies hitting Hulu

There will also be several movies coming to Hulu this weekend. Asphalt City is a 2023 thriller starring Tye Sheridan and Sean Penn. They play paramedics who work in New York City. Mike Tyson also appears in it.

Asphalt City premiered at the 2023 Cannes International Film Festival. Roadside Attractions and Vertical handled the domestic distribution of it. The movie received a theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

Additionally, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank will come to Hulu this weekend. The movie was co-written by Mel Brooks, who also voiced a character in it. He had not acted since 2019's Toy Story 4.

The animated movie is a loose adaptation of Brooks' Blazing Saddles. Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, Gabriel Iglesias, Michelle Yeoh, and Samuel L. Jackson star in it.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (September 27-29)

She Taught Love

Crime Scene (Season 3 premiere)

Doctor Odyssey (Series premiere)

Grey's Anatomy (Season 21 premiere)

Hell's Kitchen (Season 23 premiere)

9-1-1 (Season 8 premiere)

What You Wish For

Asphalt City

Social Studies (Series premiere)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 11)

