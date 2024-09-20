Hulu is bringing some exciting new content this weekend, featuring a mix of original shows, films, and documentaries to captivate every type of viewer. From thrilling true crime stories to emotional journeys along the Mexican border, Hulu continues to roll out diverse titles in September, Decider reports. If you're searching for something new to watch, you'll want to keep an eye on these latest releases.

Little Miss Innocent Delivers Chilling True Crime

One of the most anticipated releases this weekend is Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison., a Hulu original docuseries produced by ABC News. This three-part series tells the story of Kaitlyn Conley, a woman convicted of manslaughter in the death of her ex-boyfriend's mother, Mary Yoder. Since her conviction in 2017, Conley has maintained her innocence, claiming she was wrongfully accused of the poisoning that took Yoder’s life.

The docuseries features an exclusive prison interview with Conley, who continues to appeal her conviction, as well as fresh perspectives from the Yoder and Conley families, attorneys, and investigators who played key roles in the trial. As new details and alternate theories emerge, viewers are left questioning whether justice was truly served. For fans of true crime documentaries, Little Miss Innocent offers a deep dive into a chilling case filled with intrigue, suspicion, and ongoing legal battles.

Also premiering this weekend is The Absence of Eden, the debut feature film from Marco Perego. Set along the Mexican border, the film follows the journey of a woman fighting for survival while exploring the moral dilemmas faced by a conflicted ICE agent. As their paths intersect, they must work together to protect an innocent young girl caught in the crossfire of their lives. This powerful narrative offers a gripping examination of immigration, personal sacrifice, and the lengths people go to for freedom. Perego’s film captures the raw emotion and complexity of the immigrant experience, making it a poignant addition to Hulu’s lineup.

Releases Ordered by Date

September 20

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original)

The Absence of Eden (2023)

Come Out Fighting (2022)

Hulu’s commitment to showcasing unique and powerful stories shines through this weekend’s offerings. Whether you’re in the mood for a documentary that tackles real-life issues or a cinematic narrative that explores human resilience, Hulu has you covered.