By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

We’re welcoming the new year with all joy and prosperity. Hopefully, after the New Year celebrations we hold, we still have time to rest and recuperate. In that way, we get to greet 2023 with energy. While we rest, here are some of the new shows we can watch that has arrived on Netflix this month of January 2023.

New to Netflix this Month of January 2023

January 1

Kaleidoscope – A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist that will net them $7 billion, but of course, backstabbing will occur. This very ambitious mystery suspense thriller will get everyone on their toes with the promise of something never achieved elsewhere before – you can watch the episodes of the show in any order as you’d like.



– The wacky story of the once feared ex-yakuza member with a legendary status in the mafia world turned househusband returns for another season on Netflix. The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ’Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World

The Lying Life of Adults

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 – The dynamic between the daughter and mother duo portrayed by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey continues in this second season, as Ginny realizes that Georgia murdered her former step-dad Kenny to protect her. How will Ginny live with this knowledge? Will Georgia be able to keep on with her life, and her wedding, for the remainder of this season?



January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

The Pale Blue Eye – Early 19th century detective Augustus Landor is called in at West Point to investigate a series of murders, enlisting the help of Academy student Edgar Allan Poe, as the two try to unravel the mystery of what appears to be murders committed as part of a ritual.



– Early 19th century detective Augustus Landor is called in at West Point to investigate a series of murders, enlisting the help of Academy student Edgar Allan Poe, as the two try to unravel the mystery of what appears to be murders committed as part of a ritual. Pressure Cooker

The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2

The Walking Dead: Season 11 – The eleventh and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead arrives on Netflix this month, consisting of 24 episodes.



January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 – The anime adaptation of the Vinland Saga returns for a second season on Netflix, this time chronicling Thorfinn's time as a slave, where his life changes upon meeting a fellow slave, Einar.



January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

January 11

Noise

Sexify: Season 2 – The second season of the Polish drama returns on Netflix. With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival, and a demanding investor.



January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 – Po and crew are now ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons!



– Po and crew are now ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons! The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 – The second of three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla is here. In this second season, our heroes cope with their losses following the tragic fall of Kattegat. Suddenly becoming fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the lands they used to call home.



January 13

Break Point

Dog Gone

Sky Rojo: Season 3

Suzan & Freek

Trial by Fire

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – Here comes another run for the animated adaptation of the famed horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito, as a collection of twenty different haunting tales are put on the screens of people’s homes on Netflix this month.



– Here comes another run for the animated adaptation of the famed horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito, as a collection of twenty different haunting tales are put on the screens of people’s homes on Netflix this month. Khallat

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show – Following the success of That ’70s Show, we’re now headed to the ’90s. The show centers on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show.



January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2

Bling Empire: New York – Wealthy Asian-Americans lead sophisticated lives in New York City. Between endless numbers and party nights, they show off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes.



– Wealthy Asian-Americans lead sophisticated lives in New York City. Between endless numbers and party nights, they show off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes. Fauda: Season 4

Mission Majnu

The Real World: Season 28

Represent

Şahmaran

Shanty Town

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 – The first half of the second season of the animated series Record of Ragnarok arrives on Netflix this month of January. Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival.



January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 – The South African action drama returns to ask the question, ‘In a city where the stakes are high, what does it take to be king?’



– The South African action drama returns to ask the question, ‘In a city where the stakes are high, what does it take to be king?’ Lockwood & Co. – Highly anticipated British mystery fantasy series arrives this month and is definitely one to watch. A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Among the different shows new to Netflix this month of January 2023, this one is definitely something you should look forward to.



– Highly anticipated British mystery fantasy series arrives this month and is definitely one to watch. A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Among the different shows new to Netflix this month of January 2023, this one is definitely something you should look forward to. The Snow Girl

You People

January 30

Princess Power

January 31

Cunk On Earth

Pamela, a love story

And those are all of the new shows that will be coming out this month of January 2023. What about the shows that came out over this weekend, would you be interested to watch them also? Check out the shows that came out in the last days of December on Netflix.