We’re welcoming the new year with all joy and prosperity. Hopefully, after the New Year celebrations we hold, we still have time to rest and recuperate. In that way, we get to greet 2023 with energy. While we rest, here are some of the new shows we can watch that has arrived on Netflix this month of January 2023.
New to Netflix this Month of January 2023
January 1
- Kaleidoscope– A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist that will net them $7 billion, but of course, backstabbing will occur. This very ambitious mystery suspense thriller will get everyone on their toes with the promise of something never achieved elsewhere before – you can watch the episodes of the show in any order as you’d like.
- The Way of the Househusband Season 2 – The wacky story of the once feared ex-yakuza member with a legendary status in the mafia world turned househusband returns for another season on Netflix.
- The Aviator
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Blue Streak
- Brokeback Mountain
- The ’Burbs
- Closer
- The Conjuring
- Daddy Day Care
- Fletch
- Forrest Gump
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Grease
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- Jerry Maguire
- King Kong
- Leap Year
- Life
- Minority Report
- National Security
- New Amsterdam: Season 1
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Old Enough!: Season 2
- Parenthood
- Reservoir Dogs
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Road to Perdition
- Rocky
- Rocky II
- Rocky III
- Rocky IV
- Rocky V
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
- Survivor: Season 18
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- This Is 40
- Top Gun
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Twins
January 4
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World
- The Lying Life of Adults
January 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 2– The dynamic between the daughter and mother duo portrayed by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey continues in this second season, as Ginny realizes that Georgia murdered her former step-dad Kenny to protect her. How will Ginny live with this knowledge? Will Georgia be able to keep on with her life, and her wedding, for the remainder of this season?
- Woman of the Dead
January 6
- Love Island USA: Season 2
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
- The Pale Blue Eye – Early 19th century detective Augustus Landor is called in at West Point to investigate a series of murders, enlisting the help of Academy student Edgar Allan Poe, as the two try to unravel the mystery of what appears to be murders committed as part of a ritual.
- Pressure Cooker
- The Ultimatum: France Season 1 Part 2
- The Walking Dead: Season 11– The eleventh and final season of AMC’s The Walking Dead arrives on Netflix this month, consisting of 24 episodes.
January 9
- VINLAND SAGA: Season 2– The anime adaptation of the Vinland Saga returns for a second season on Netflix, this time chronicling Thorfinn’s time as a slave, where his life changes upon meeting a fellow slave, Einar.
January 10
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
January 11
- Noise
- Sexify: Season 2 – The second season of the Polish drama returns on Netflix. With the future of their startup in flux, the three young entrepreneurs must balance tumultuous personal lives, a bitter rival, and a demanding investor.
January 12
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2– Po and crew are now ready to leave China in pursuit of villainous weasels and magical weapons!
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
- Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2– The second of three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla is here. In this second season, our heroes cope with their losses following the tragic fall of Kattegat. Suddenly becoming fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the lands they used to call home.
January 13
- Break Point
- Dog Gone
- Sky Rojo: Season 3
- Suzan & Freek
- Trial by Fire
January 17
- The Devil to Pay
January 19
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre– Here comes another run for the animated adaptation of the famed horror manga writer and artist Junji Ito, as a collection of twenty different haunting tales are put on the screens of people’s homes on Netflix this month.
- Khallat
- The Pez Outlaw
- That ’90s Show– Following the success of That ’70s Show, we’re now headed to the ’90s. The show centers on Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, forming bonds with other teenagers as she spends the summer of 1995 with her grandparents, Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin, 15 years after the events of That ’70s Show.
- Women at War
January 20
- Bake Squad: Season 2
- Bling Empire: New York – Wealthy Asian-Americans lead sophisticated lives in New York City. Between endless numbers and party nights, they show off their luxurious and rich everyday lives, along with their exciting wardrobes.
- Fauda: Season 4
- Mission Majnu
- The Real World: Season 28
- Represent
- Şahmaran
- Shanty Town
January 23
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Narvik
January 24
- Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
- Against the Ropes
- Begin Again
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 – The first half of the second season of the animated series Record of Ragnarok arrives on Netflix this month of January. Before eradicating humankind from the world, the gods give them one last chance to prove themselves worthy of survival.
January 27
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 – The South African action drama returns to ask the question, ‘In a city where the stakes are high, what does it take to be king?’
- Lockwood & Co. – Highly anticipated British mystery fantasy series arrives this month and is definitely one to watch. A girl with extraordinary psychic abilities joins two gifted teen boys at a small ghost-hunting agency to fight the many deadly spirits haunting London. Among the different shows new to Netflix this month of January 2023, this one is definitely something you should look forward to.
- The Snow Girl
- You People
January 30
- Princess Power
January 31
- Cunk On Earth
- Pamela, a love story
And those are all of the new shows that will be coming out this month of January 2023. What about the shows that came out over this weekend, would you be interested to watch them also? Check out the shows that came out in the last days of December on Netflix.