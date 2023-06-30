For the last day of June and the first few days of July, here are the shows, movies, films, and series that are new to Netflix this weekend. Quite frankly, this month is one of the weakest starts for a month on Netflix, but that doesn't mean there's nothing for you to watch this weekend. So, if you're okay with settling with quality over quantity, this weekend is for you and you should read on ahead.

New to Netflix this Weekend (June 30 – July 2)

June 30

Alone: Season 9 – The ninth season of History Channel's reality survival TV show where contestants are dropped off in the wilderness as they try to survive with limited survival gear and equipment.



– The ninth season of History Channel's reality survival TV show where contestants are dropped off in the wilderness as they try to survive with limited survival gear and equipment. Is It Cake, Too?!

Nimona – The webcomic gets adapted into a computer-generated science fantasy adventure. As a shapeshifter, does a knight have to be careful about their other self, too?



– The webcomic gets adapted into a computer-generated science fantasy adventure. As a shapeshifter, does a knight have to be careful about their other self, too? Tayo the Little Bus: Season 5

July 1

Bridesmaids

Monster Trucks

Ride on Time Season 5

Thank You for Your Service

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Warm Bodies

White House Down

July 2

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 Reunion

And that's it for all of the new shows, series, films, and movies coming to Netflix this weekend. For the rest of the new shows coming this month of July 2023, check out our article for what's new on Netflix for the month of July. For our June article, you can check that out, too, just in case you haven't watched yet all of the new shows that came out in the previous month. There are a couple of nice shows to pick up, and a lot of movies that came out, as June had one of the strongest starts for a month we have had since the past year, which is probably why July didn't have as strong as a start.