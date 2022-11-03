Editorials
New to Netflix this Month (November 2022)
We’re down for another month of new Netflix shows this November. What kind of shows are you looking forward to? We’ve got a lot to share, and a lot for you to enjoy. So, please take a look at our list for all of the shows new to Netflix this month of November 2022.
Do note, however, that we’re only accurate for up to what information is available at the time of this article’s publication. For this article, we are on point as of November, 10:00 PM Eastern.
November 1
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6
The Takeover
Young Royals Season 2 – The Swedish teen drama series continues as Prince Wilhelm continues to live with the drama that comes with being a homosexual royal in an elite boarding school.
Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Key & Peele Season 1-3
The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
Think Like a Man
Top Gear, season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air
November 2
The Final Score
Killer Sally
November 3
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince Season 4 – The fourth season of the fantasy computer-animated show will continue the story of half-brother princes Callum and Ezran and the moonshadow elf Rayla as they continue to convince the adults around them to stop their squabbling for a better world for both humans and dragons.
Panayotis Pascot: Almost
November 4
Buying Beverly Hills
Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman
Enola Holmes 2 – Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the great Sherlock Holmes, continues her solo adventures as she crack cases of her own in this sequel film.
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest Season 4 Part 1
November 5
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaster
November 6
Captain Phillips
November 7
Deepa & Anoop Season 2
November 8
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
November 9
Angels & Demons
The Crown Season 5 – After a short delay to show its respect for the late Queen, the historical fiction drama that centers around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II continues again this month.
FIFA Uncovered – A documentary that talks about the power struggle, politics, and corruption that revolves around FIFA, this show new to Netflix this month explores the organization’s checkered history.
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie
November 10
Falling for Christmas
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun Season 2
November 11
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don’t Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under Season 2
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Laguna Beach
Monica, O My Darling
My Father’s Dragon
November 14
Stutz
Teletubbies Season 1 – Something that we never expected to see in 2022 is the return of the Teletubbies. This remake of a very old children’s show feels really odd to see, but we’re sure that there are many people who would be tuning into this show, even if just out of curiosity.
November 15
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
November 16
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
November 17
1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me Season 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
November 18
The Cuphead Show! Part 3 – The adventures of the brothers Mugman and Cuphead continues as they still try to evade the Devil that they sold their soul to, complete with shenanigans and hilarity as they do whatever it takes just to survive.
Elite Season 6 – The Spanish teen high school drama returns for another season, with a seventh season confirmed to be arriving right after that will feature Omar Ayuso again. But until then, Elite Season 6 will be taking up your TV screen this month of November.
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5
Inside Job: Part 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
November 21
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
November 22
LEGO: City Adventures
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah begins touring again as a stand-up comedian for the first time on Netflix since he announced his decision to retire from The Daily Show.
November 23
The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty Season 1 – A historical fiction that is a modern take on the British royal drama recounting the lives of England’s deadliest, sexiest, and most iconic monarchs.
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Wednesday Season 1 – Wednesday is a spin-off series off the Addams Family series as we see Wednesday take off on her own with her own series.
Who’s a Good Boy?
November 24
First Love
The Noel Diary
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
November 25
Blood & Water Season 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
November 28
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
November 29
The Creature Cases Season 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
November 30
A Man of Action
My Name is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax
And that’s all of the new shows coming to Netflix this month of November. If you want to check out what came out last month, then you might want to revisit our entire list of all of the new shows that came to Netflix in October.