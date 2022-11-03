We’re down for another month of new Netflix shows this November. What kind of shows are you looking forward to? We’ve got a lot to share, and a lot for you to enjoy. So, please take a look at our list for all of the shows new to Netflix this month of November 2022.

Do note, however, that we’re only accurate for up to what information is available at the time of this article’s publication. For this article, we are on point as of November, 10:00 PM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Month (November 2022)

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6

The Takeover

Young Royals Season 2 – The Swedish teen drama series continues as Prince Wilhelm continues to live with the drama that comes with being a homosexual royal in an elite boarding school.

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele Season 1-3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear, season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

November 2

The Final Score

Killer Sally

November 3

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince Season 4 – The fourth season of the fantasy computer-animated show will continue the story of half-brother princes Callum and Ezran and the moonshadow elf Rayla as they continue to convince the adults around them to stop their squabbling for a better world for both humans and dragons.

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2 – Enola Holmes, the younger sister of the great Sherlock Holmes, continues her solo adventures as she crack cases of her own in this sequel film.

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest Season 4 Part 1

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaster

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop Season 2

November 8

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Triviaverse

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown Season 5 – After a short delay to show its respect for the late Queen, the historical fiction drama that centers around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II continues again this month.

FIFA Uncovered – A documentary that talks about the power struggle, politics, and corruption that revolves around FIFA, this show new to Netflix this month explores the organization’s checkered history.

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie

November 10

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun Season 2

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don’t Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under Season 2

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Laguna Beach

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon

November 14

Stutz

Teletubbies Season 1 – Something that we never expected to see in 2022 is the return of the Teletubbies. This remake of a very old children’s show feels really odd to see, but we’re sure that there are many people who would be tuning into this show, even if just out of curiosity.

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money

November 16

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manners

Off Track

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

November 17

1899

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You

Dead to Me Season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

November 18

The Cuphead Show! Part 3 – The adventures of the brothers Mugman and Cuphead continues as they still try to evade the Devil that they sold their soul to, complete with shenanigans and hilarity as they do whatever it takes just to survive.

Elite Season 6 – The Spanish teen high school drama returns for another season, with a seventh season confirmed to be arriving right after that will feature Omar Ayuso again. But until then, Elite Season 6 will be taking up your TV screen this month of November.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 5

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Trevor Noah begins touring again as a stand-up comedian for the first time on Netflix since he announced his decision to retire from The Daily Show.

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty Season 1 – A historical fiction that is a modern take on the British royal drama recounting the lives of England’s deadliest, sexiest, and most iconic monarchs.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday Season 1 – Wednesday is a spin-off series off the Addams Family series as we see Wednesday take off on her own with her own series.

Who’s a Good Boy?

November 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 29

The Creature Cases Season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

November 30

A Man of Action

My Name is Vendetta

The Lost Patient

Snack VS. Chef

Take Your Pills: Xanax

And that’s all of the new shows coming to Netflix this month of November. If you want to check out what came out last month, then you might want to revisit our entire list of all of the new shows that came to Netflix in October.