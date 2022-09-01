Editorials
New to Netflix this Month of September 2022
September marks the beginning of the end of the year – we’re now on the tail end of 2022. That won’t stop the cavalcade of shows and films coming to Netflix this month of September 2022. So, here are all of the shows that are new to Netflix this month of September 2022. Enjoy these brand-new shows and films coming to Netflix.
Of course, sometimes, new shows will arrive without much fanfare and surprise us with a new show we didn’t expect to come out. Please do note that with the exception of those cases, this list is accurate as of September 1, 1:30 AM Eastern.
September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
- A Knight’s Tale
- A Little Princess
- American Beauty
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Barbie Mermaid Power
- The Bridges of Madison County
- Clueless
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Dolphin Tale 2
- Fenced In
- Friday After Next
- He’s Just Not That Into You
- I Survived a Crime Season 1
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- The Italian Job
- John Q
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 – The next chapter in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming this September, just in time for the arrival of JoJo’s All Star Battle R‘s arrival in the video game world.
- Just Friends
- Liss Pereira: Adulting
- Little Nicky
- Love in the Villa
- Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet
- Next Friday
- The Notebook
- Off the Hook
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road House
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season 2 – Usagi Yojimbo anime adaptation Samurai Rabbit comes back for a second season for kids today.
- Save the Last Dance
- Scarface
- Snow White & the Huntsman
- Story Time Book: Read-Along Season 1
- This is 40
September 2
- Buy My House
- Dated & Related – Get your sibling involved intimately in your dating life. In Dated and Related, single siblings help each other find the loves of their lives.
- Devil in Ohio – A brand new Netflix Original series that is based on the book of the same name. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a young girl who survived and escaped from a Satanic cult, leading to complications in the life of Suzanne and her family.
- Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2
- Fakes – Another Netflix Original coming out today is all about teens getting into the business of making and selling fake IDs, which ends up becoming a booming business all across North America.
- The Festival of Troubadours
- Ivy + Bean
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance
- You’re Nothing Special
September 3
- Little Women – Three sisters who only have each other in the world, get entangled in a web of conspiracies bigger than any of them.
September 5
- Call the Midwife Season 11 – Call the Midwife returns for its eleventh season on Netflix. Set in the 1950s to the 1960s, this BBC Period drama thrives on the medical drama phenomenon of the time that usually clashes with culture and religion in the East End of London.
- Cocomelon Season 6
- Once Upon a Small Town
- Vampire Academy
September 6
- Bee and PuppyCat
- Get Smart With Money
- Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth
- Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy
- Untold: The Race of the Century
September 7
- Chef’s Table: Pizza
- Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer
September 8
- Entrapped
- Diorama
September 9
- Cobra Kai Season 5 – We’re finally seeing the continuation of Cobra Kai this month! The feud between karate kids continues this season as Miguel continues his search for his father, Kreese getting framed for Stingray’s attack, and Chozen starting to assist Daniel in defeating Cobra Kai.
- End of the Road
- Merlí. Sapere Aude Season 2 – The Merli sequel series returns for a second season – as Pol Rubio enters university to follow into the footsteps of his idol professor Merli.
- No Limit
- Narco-Saints
September 12
- Ada Twist, Scientist Season 3
September 13
- Colette
- Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum
- In the Dark Season 4
September 14
- Broad Peak
- The Catholic School
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Heartbreak High
- The Lørenskog Disappearance
- Sins of Our Mother
September 15
- Dogs in Space Season 2
- Intervention Season 21
- Terim
September 16
- The Brave Ones
- Do Revenge
- Drifting Home
- Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Just when you thought your childhood will start leaving you alone – Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 comes this month. The story of Bloom continues as she lives with other fairies in the Alfea College for Fairies. Meanwhile, the threat of the mysterious, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones threaten the very existence of the college itself.
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- I Used to Be Famous
- Jogi
- Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 – Follow the post-show lives of your favorite Love is Blind couples in After the Altar.
- Mirror, Mirror
- Santo
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- This is the End
September 19
- Go Dog Go Season 3
September 20
- Patton Oswalt: We All Scream
September 21
- Designing Miami
- Fortune Seller: A TV Scam
- Iron Chef Mexico
- The Perfumier
- The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
September 22
- The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone
- Karma’s World Season 4
- Snabba Cash Season 2
- Thai Cave Rescue
September 23
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- ATHENA
- The Girls at the Back
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2
- Lou – A new Netflix original film about a lost, kidnapped girl and the struggle of a mother and a mysterious neighbor to get her back.
- Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles
September 24
- Dynasty Season 5 – The last season of Dynasty is coming this month, so here’s our last chance to see the glitz and glamour of the rich and famous. The Carringtons just found out about their father’s engagement to an employee in the company, Cristal, which, naturally, bewilders and threatens them, so they attempt to get the couple to separate.
- Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy
September 26
- A Trip to Infinity
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2
September 27
- Elysium
- The Munsters
- Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy
September 28
- Blonde
- Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga
- Inheritance
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 6
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Season 2
September 29
- The Empress
September 30
- Anikulapo
- Entergalactic
- Floor is Lava Season 3 – Another season of this creative and athletic challenge of abilities return this month in Floor is Lava Season 3. The stakes just keep going up while the challenge just keeps on getting harder and harder.
- Human Playground
- Phantom Pups
- Rainbow
- What We Leave Behind
And that’s all for this article. We hope you can find the shows that you could get excited about. For the shows you missed back in August, you can click here.