September marks the beginning of the end of the year – we’re now on the tail end of 2022. That won’t stop the cavalcade of shows and films coming to Netflix this month of September 2022. So, here are all of the shows that are new to Netflix this month of September 2022. Enjoy these brand-new shows and films coming to Netflix.

Of course, sometimes, new shows will arrive without much fanfare and surprise us with a new show we didn’t expect to come out. Please do note that with the exception of those cases, this list is accurate as of September 1, 1:30 AM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Month of September 2022

September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 – The next chapter in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming this September, just in time for the arrival of JoJo’s All Star Battle R‘s arrival in the video game world.



– The next chapter in the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is coming this September, just in time for the arrival of JoJo’s All Star Battle R‘s arrival in the video game world. Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa

Morphle: Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Season 2 – Usagi Yojimbo anime adaptation Samurai Rabbit comes back for a second season for kids today.



– Usagi Yojimbo anime adaptation Samurai Rabbit comes back for a second season for kids today. Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along Season 1

This is 40

September 2

Buy My House

Dated & Related – Get your sibling involved intimately in your dating life. In Dated and Related, single siblings help each other find the loves of their lives.



– Get your sibling involved intimately in your dating life. In Dated and Related, single siblings help each other find the loves of their lives. Devil in Ohio – A brand new Netflix Original series that is based on the book of the same name. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a young girl who survived and escaped from a Satanic cult, leading to complications in the life of Suzanne and her family.



– A brand new Netflix Original series that is based on the book of the same name. Psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis takes in a young girl who survived and escaped from a Satanic cult, leading to complications in the life of Suzanne and her family. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Fakes – Another Netflix Original coming out today is all about teens getting into the business of making and selling fake IDs, which ends up becoming a booming business all across North America.



– Another Netflix Original coming out today is all about teens getting into the business of making and selling fake IDs, which ends up becoming a booming business all across North America. The Festival of Troubadours

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance

You’re Nothing Special

September 3

Little Women – Three sisters who only have each other in the world, get entangled in a web of conspiracies bigger than any of them.



September 5

Call the Midwife Season 11 – Call the Midwife returns for its eleventh season on Netflix. Set in the 1950s to the 1960s, this BBC Period drama thrives on the medical drama phenomenon of the time that usually clashes with culture and religion in the East End of London.



– Call the Midwife returns for its eleventh season on Netflix. Set in the 1950s to the 1960s, this BBC Period drama thrives on the medical drama phenomenon of the time that usually clashes with culture and religion in the East End of London. Cocomelon Season 6

Once Upon a Small Town

Vampire Academy

September 6

Bee and PuppyCat

Get Smart With Money

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy

Untold: The Race of the Century

September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

September 8

Entrapped

Diorama

September 9

Cobra Kai Season 5 – We’re finally seeing the continuation of Cobra Kai this month! The feud between karate kids continues this season as Miguel continues his search for his father, Kreese getting framed for Stingray’s attack, and Chozen starting to assist Daniel in defeating Cobra Kai.



– We’re finally seeing the continuation of Cobra Kai this month! The feud between karate kids continues this season as Miguel continues his search for his father, Kreese getting framed for Stingray’s attack, and Chozen starting to assist Daniel in defeating Cobra Kai. End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude Season 2 – The Merli sequel series returns for a second season – as Pol Rubio enters university to follow into the footsteps of his idol professor Merli.



The Merli sequel series returns for a second season – as Pol Rubio enters university to follow into the footsteps of his idol professor Merli. No Limit

Narco-Saints

September 12

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 3

September 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live From the Los Angeles Forum

In the Dark Season 4

September 14

Broad Peak

The Catholic School

El Rey, Vicente Fernández

Heartbreak High

The Lørenskog Disappearance

Sins of Our Mother

September 15

Dogs in Space Season 2

Intervention Season 21

Terim

September 16

The Brave Ones

Do Revenge

Drifting Home

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 – Just when you thought your childhood will start leaving you alone – Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 comes this month. The story of Bloom continues as she lives with other fairies in the Alfea College for Fairies. Meanwhile, the threat of the mysterious, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones threaten the very existence of the college itself.



– Just when you thought your childhood will start leaving you alone – Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2 comes this month. The story of Bloom continues as she lives with other fairies in the Alfea College for Fairies. Meanwhile, the threat of the mysterious, ancient creatures called the Burned Ones threaten the very existence of the college itself. Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance

I Used to Be Famous

Jogi

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 – Follow the post-show lives of your favorite Love is Blind couples in After the Altar.



– Follow the post-show lives of your favorite Love is Blind couples in After the Altar. Mirror, Mirror

Santo

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard

This is the End

September 19

Go Dog Go Season 3

September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream

September 21

Designing Miami

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam

Iron Chef Mexico

The Perfumier

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

September 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone

Karma’s World Season 4

Snabba Cash Season 2

Thai Cave Rescue

September 23

A Jazzman’s Blues

ATHENA

The Girls at the Back

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega Season 2

Lou – A new Netflix original film about a lost, kidnapped girl and the struggle of a mother and a mysterious neighbor to get her back.



– A new Netflix original film about a lost, kidnapped girl and the struggle of a mother and a mysterious neighbor to get her back. Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles

September 24

Dynasty Season 5 – The last season of Dynasty is coming this month, so here’s our last chance to see the glitz and glamour of the rich and famous. The Carringtons just found out about their father’s engagement to an employee in the company, Cristal, which, naturally, bewilders and threatens them, so they attempt to get the couple to separate.



– The last season of Dynasty is coming this month, so here’s our last chance to see the glitz and glamour of the rich and famous. The Carringtons just found out about their father’s engagement to an employee in the company, Cristal, which, naturally, bewilders and threatens them, so they attempt to get the couple to separate. Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy

September 26

A Trip to Infinity

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter 2

September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy

September 28

Blonde

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Season 6

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Season 2

September 29

The Empress

September 30

Anikulapo

Entergalactic

Floor is Lava Season 3 – Another season of this creative and athletic challenge of abilities return this month in Floor is Lava Season 3. The stakes just keep going up while the challenge just keeps on getting harder and harder.



– Another season of this creative and athletic challenge of abilities return this month in Floor is Lava Season 3. The stakes just keep going up while the challenge just keeps on getting harder and harder. Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

