For a weekend to remember, here are the shows new to Netflix that we could watch during this very solemn weekend.

Note that we have included all shows that we know are new to Netflix this weekend as of September 8, 6:30 PM, so apologies if Netflix ended up adding new shows for you to enjoy out of nowhere that aren’t included in this list. Now, without further ado.

New to Netflix this Weekend of September 9-11, 2022

September 9

Cobra Kai Season 5 – We’re finally seeing the continuation of Cobra Kai this month! The feud between karate kids continues this season as Miguel continues his search for his father, Kreese getting framed for Stingray’s attack, and Chozen starting to assist Daniel in defeating Cobra Kai.



End of the Road

Merlí. Sapere Aude Season 2 – The Merli sequel series returns for a second season – as Pol Rubio enters university to follow into the footsteps of his idol professor Merli.



No Limit

Narco-Saints – A thrilling limited six-episode series that depicts the real-life government mission to capture a notorious drug lord in South Korea, directed by Yoon Jong-bin of The Spy Gone North and Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time fame.



September 10 – Sadly, no new shows are coming this weekend on Saturday.

September 11 – Netflix goes solemn on this day, paying their respects by putting all attention on remembrance and not taking any eyeballs to any new show by not releasing anything new this Sunday.

