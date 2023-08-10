Get ready to go undercover or be enthralled by the charming spy in the upcoming spy thriller this weekend. Hold unto your seatbelts, prepare your popcorns, and get ready to watch every new show, film, series, and movie coming to Netflix this weekend of August 11-13, 2023.

New to Netflix this Weekend (August 11-13)

August 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone – Gal Gadot stars in this Netflix Original spy thriller about an intelligence operative in a race against a hacker that plans to steal a global peacekeeping agency's most valuable weapon.



LEGO DREAMZzz: Trials of the Dream Chasers (Episodes 11-20)

Pending Train: Season 1 – A new Japanese sci-fi series about passengers on a speeding train that goes Isekai into an apocalyptic future.



August 12

Behind Your Touch

August 13 – Unfortunately, there's no new show coming to Netflix this Sunday. That's fine, though. We're sure that at this point, you'd still be thinking about Gal Gadot and her Heart of Stone.

And that's it for this week's list of new shows, films, series, and movies coming out on Netflix this weekend of August 11-13, 2023. For a clearer picture of what's coming out this month of August 2023, check out our article on that. For everything else about entertainment, show business, and the streaming platforms we love, stick with ClutchPoints Entertainment.