Netflix continues to roll out new original content this weekend, bringing subscribers an exciting mix of historical drama, romance, thrilling crime stories, and reality TV. Whether you're in the mood for heartwarming stories, intense suspense, or a bit of drama, this weekend has you covered with five fresh releases. Grab your popcorn and settle in for some excellent viewing options!

This weekend, The Six Triple Eight takes center stage, starring Kerry Washington as Captain Charity Adams, the leader of a groundbreaking battalion during World War II. The film is based on the true story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first and only African-American women’s Army Corps unit to serve overseas. Tasked with delivering millions of backlogged letters to soldiers, these women faced immense challenges—segregation, racism, and life-threatening dangers. Directed and written by Tyler Perry, the film is a powerful tribute to these unsung heroes, with an ensemble cast that includes Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon. It’s a must-watch for history buffs and anyone who loves a story of resilience and bravery.

New Releases to Watch

If you're a fan of romantic drama, Netflix brings you Virgin River Season 7 has got you covered. In this new season, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) are finally tying the knot after navigating ups and downs throughout their relationship. Expect plenty of romantic moments, from bachelor and bachelorette parties to dreamy dances in a barn. But it’s not just about love and weddings—secrets from Mel’s father’s past come to light, taking the audience back to the 1970s and adding a layer of mystery and intrigue to this beloved series. This season promises to deliver both heartwarming and dramatic moments, so be prepared for a rollercoaster of emotions.

For those looking for a gritty thriller, Ferry 2 returns with even higher stakes. After losing everything, Ferry vanishes from the scene, only to end up dragged back into a world of danger when his cousin Jezebel calls for help. As secrets from his past threaten to come to light, Ferry must confront his darkest moments, including his involvement in a murder. This Belgian film has twists, and fans of crime dramas will find it irresistible.

Full List of New Releases

Friday, December 20

Ferry 2 (Netflix Film)

The Six Triple Eight (Netflix Film)

Umjolo: Day Ones (Netflix Film)

UniverXO Dabiz (Netflix Documentary)

Saturday, December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

