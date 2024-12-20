John Elway has stumped for his former coach. He’s also impressed with the Denver Broncos rookie quarterback. On a different subject, Netflix announced the initial details of a new documentary about Elway, according to a post on X by Netflix.

“ELWAY, a new documentary following the life and career of pro football legend John Elway, is coming to Netflix. From Netflix, Skydance Sports, NFL Films, and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.”

Elway's life on and off the field should be on full display in the documentary, according to deadline.com.

“The documentary feature will follow his life on and off the field including being drafted to play baseball by the New York Yankees, starring in one of the greatest games in college football history, and winning two Super Bowls as a player and a third as an executive with the Broncos.”

Former Broncos QB John Elway had interesting journey

Ken Rodgers is director the documentary. He said Elway's career had iconic properties as well as mythological ones.

“His physical abilities, mental toughness and raw determination are the stuff of legend,” said Rodgers. “We are all honored to partner with Netflix to tell the story of the man behind the legend.”

The then-Baltimore Colts drafted the future Hall of Famer No. 1 overall in 1983. After Elway refused to play for the Colts, they agreed to trade him to the Denver Broncos in exchange for offensive tackle Chris Hinton (who was Denver’s first-round pick in 1983), quarterback Mark Herrmann, and a 1984 first-round pick (guard Ron Solt).

Current Broncos coach Sean Payton called it a huge mistake by the Colts, according to yahoo.com.

“I always said I would have never made that trade,” Payton said. “I would have forced him to play with the Yankees. (And) I think it was the 40th anniversary recently of that trade. I texted him (it’s) the worst trade in the history of football.”

Elway played all 16 of his NFL seasons with the Broncos. He earned the AP most valuable player award in 1987 and captured nine Pro Bowl awards. Elway passed for 51,475 yards and 300 career touchdowns. On the ground, Elway racked up 3,407 yards with 33 more scores.