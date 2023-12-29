Here comes Netflix to accompany you as you count down to New Year's Eve.

Time flies so fast – here we are now talking about the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix for the last time this year. There isn't a lot, especially since many people might be spending their time binge-watching shows they've missed throughout the year, but we're still not skipping this week's entry! But before we head on to our list, we would like to offer some words of thanks.

Thank you very much for sticking with us all year round and we hope that we can continue giving you the names of all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix every month and weekend in 2024. And now, without further ado, here are all the new shows you've got to check out on Netflix this weekend.

What's New to Netflix this Weekend of December 29-31?

December 29

Berlin – A spin-off TV series following one of Money Heist's more popular characters, Berlin sees a solo heist executed to bring home a jackpot of jewels worth $44 million.



December 30 Unfortunately, there aren't any new shows, films, movies, or series coming to Netflix this Saturday.

December 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

Well, that's not a lot of new shows, eh? We're sure you're looking for more, so here's a bonus entry from earlier this week.

December 28

Pokémon Concierge – A beaming new stop-motion Pokémon animation that doesn't focus on the battles – Pokémon Concierge is a slower-paced, much more relaxed show than the usual Pokémon show you're accustomed to. Welcome guests to a new resort and have both humans and Pokémon alike enjoy their peaceful time in a vibrant new show.



And that's all of the new shows, films, movies, and series coming to Netflix this weekend of December 28-31, 2023.