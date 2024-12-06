The festive season gets a major boost as Netflix rolls out an exciting lineup of fresh titles this weekend, featuring holiday cheer, gripping thrillers, and jaw-dropping documentaries, per Decider. These releases promise to make your December evenings extra cozy, whether you’re in the mood for a lighthearted musical, a gritty drama, or an unforgettable true crime story.

Spotlight on Weekend Premieres

Kicking off the lineup is A Nonsense Christmas, a holiday special starring pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. This festive treat pairs Carpenter’s catchy tunes with a comedic twist, offering a vibrant mix of Christmas classics and new tracks from her album Fruitcake. Joined by surprise guests and comedians, Carpenter brings an irresistible sparkle to the screen. Fans of holiday music will want to tune in at 6 PM ET for a merry night of music and laughter.

If action and intrigue are your thing, dive into the newly premiered Black Doves, a gritty spy thriller starring Keira Knightley. Knightley shines as Helen Webb, a covert operative who plunges into the London underworld to avenge her lover’s death. With her old assassin ally (played by Ben Whishaw) by her side, Webb navigates dangerous twists in a tale packed with British wit, espionage, and vengeance. This new series has already garnered enough buzz to secure a second season—perfect for fans eager for more.

On the non-fiction front, Biggest Heist Ever unravels the stranger-than-fiction story of Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather “Razzlekhan” Morgan, a couple who pulled off one of the largest crypto thefts in history. Directed by Emmy-winner Chris Smith, this documentary explores their wild double life as Bitcoin thieves and eccentric personalities, blending humor with high-stakes drama.

Complete Weekend Releases

Friday, December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter (Netflix Special)

Biggest Heist Ever (Netflix Documentary)

Camp Crasher (Netflix Film)

Echoes of the Past (Netflix Series)

Mary (Netflix Film)

Netflix’s diverse lineup this weekend ensures something for everyone, from holiday music fans to true crime aficionados. Grab a blanket, some cocoa, and settle in for a binge-worthy experience!