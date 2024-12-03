December arrives with a snowstorm of fresh content on Netflix, offering something for every type of viewer. Whether you’re gearing up for the holidays with festive films, diving into action-packed spy thrillers, or enjoying prime-time NFL showdowns, Netflix’s lineup ensures your December evenings are full of entertainment, Netflix reports. With an impressive array of new releases spanning genres and languages, there’s no better time to grab some cocoa, snuggle under a blanket, and hit play.

Holiday Cheer Meets Heart-Pounding Action

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, Netflix brings a festive mix of thrillers, dramas, and heartfelt tales. Fans of gripping TV can rejoice as Squid Game: Season 2 finally lands on December 26. Seong Gi-hun returns, ready to dismantle the sinister forces behind the deadly competition. Meanwhile, Black Doves offers an espionage-filled drama starring Keira Knightley as a spy whose covert life unravels after her lover’s murder.

Holiday action takes center stage with Carry-On, where a TSA agent must outwit a dangerous traveler on Christmas Eve. For those seeking warmth and nostalgia, Virgin River: Season 6 continues the story of Mel and Jack as they navigate love and life while planning their dream wedding. Adding to the festive spirit, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter promises music and holiday cheer for the whole family.

Sports enthusiasts will find joy in NFL matchups streaming live on Christmas Day, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens squaring off against the Houston Texans. This new tradition of streaming football during the holidays ensures everyone has a reason to cheer.

December 2024 Netflix Releases by Date

December 1

Bunk’d: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

December 2

Six total 30 for 30 releases:

Bad Boys

Celtics/Lakers

Sole Man

This Magic Moment

This Was the XFL

Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

December 3

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

December 4

The Children’s Train (IT)

Churchill at War

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Tomorrow and I (TH)

That Christmas (GB)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3

December 5

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP)

Black Doves (GB)

Compliance

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston, Kentucky, Seattle

December 6

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter

Biggest Heist Ever

Camp Crasher (AR)

Echoes of the Past (EG)

Mary

December 9

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB)

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

December 10

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…

Polo

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR)

December 11

The Kings of Tupelo

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Maria

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO)

Queer Eye: Season 9

December 12

La Palma (NO)

No Good Deed

December 13

1992 (ES)

Carry-On

Disaster Holiday (ZA)

December 16

The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

December 17

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It

December 18

Julia’s Stepping Stones

The Manny: Season 2 (MX)

December 19

The Dragon Prince: Season 7

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6

December 20

Ferry 2 (BE)

The Six Triple Eight

Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA)

UniverXO Dabiz (ES)

December 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

December 24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze

December 25

NFL on Christmas: Ravens vs. Texans

NFL on Christmas: Chiefs vs. Steelers

December 26

Squid Game: Season 2 (KR)

December 28

Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR)

December 30

Mad Max: Fury Road

December 31

Avicii – I’m Tim (SE)

Avicii – My Last Show (SE)

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7