December arrives with a snowstorm of fresh content on Netflix, offering something for every type of viewer. Whether you’re gearing up for the holidays with festive films, diving into action-packed spy thrillers, or enjoying prime-time NFL showdowns, Netflix’s lineup ensures your December evenings are full of entertainment, Netflix reports. With an impressive array of new releases spanning genres and languages, there’s no better time to grab some cocoa, snuggle under a blanket, and hit play.
Holiday Cheer Meets Heart-Pounding Action
As the holiday season kicks into high gear, Netflix brings a festive mix of thrillers, dramas, and heartfelt tales. Fans of gripping TV can rejoice as Squid Game: Season 2 finally lands on December 26. Seong Gi-hun returns, ready to dismantle the sinister forces behind the deadly competition. Meanwhile, Black Doves offers an espionage-filled drama starring Keira Knightley as a spy whose covert life unravels after her lover’s murder.
Holiday action takes center stage with Carry-On, where a TSA agent must outwit a dangerous traveler on Christmas Eve. For those seeking warmth and nostalgia, Virgin River: Season 6 continues the story of Mel and Jack as they navigate love and life while planning their dream wedding. Adding to the festive spirit, A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter promises music and holiday cheer for the whole family.
Sports enthusiasts will find joy in NFL matchups streaming live on Christmas Day, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens squaring off against the Houston Texans. This new tradition of streaming football during the holidays ensures everyone has a reason to cheer.
December 2024 Netflix Releases by Date
December 1
Bunk’d: Season 7
Burlesque
Daddy Day Care
The Happytime Murders
Little
Midway
Project X
We’re the Millers
Zero Dark Thirty
December 2
Six total 30 for 30 releases:
Bad Boys
Celtics/Lakers
Sole Man
This Magic Moment
This Was the XFL
Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
December 3
Fortune Feimster: Crushing It
December 4
The Children’s Train (IT)
Churchill at War
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Tomorrow and I (TH)
That Christmas (GB)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3
December 5
BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 (JP)
Black Doves (GB)
Compliance
Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld
Subservience
Top Chef: Boston, Kentucky, Seattle
December 6
A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
Biggest Heist Ever
Camp Crasher (AR)
Echoes of the Past (EG)
Mary
December 9
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB)
Rubble and Crew: Season 1
December 10
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…
Polo
Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (KR)
December 11
The Kings of Tupelo
Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World
Maria
One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 (CO)
Queer Eye: Season 9
December 12
La Palma (NO)
No Good Deed
December 13
1992 (ES)
Carry-On
Disaster Holiday (ZA)
December 16
The Dead Don’t Die
The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
December 17
Aaron Rodgers: Enigma
Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It
December 18
Julia’s Stepping Stones
The Manny: Season 2 (MX)
December 19
The Dragon Prince: Season 7
Project Runway: Seasons 18-19
Virgin River: Season 6
December 20
Ferry 2 (BE)
The Six Triple Eight
Umjolo: Day Ones (ZA)
UniverXO Dabiz (ES)
December 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8
December 24
Your Friend Nate Bargatze
December 25
NFL on Christmas: Ravens vs. Texans
NFL on Christmas: Chiefs vs. Steelers
December 26
Squid Game: Season 2 (KR)
December 28
Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR)
December 30
Mad Max: Fury Road
December 31
Avicii – I’m Tim (SE)
Avicii – My Last Show (SE)
Evil: Season 3
Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7