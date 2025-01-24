Netflix subscribers can look forward to an exciting lineup of fresh titles dropping this weekend. With a mix of action, drama, and introspective storytelling, these additions continue the January 2025 rollout of must-watch entertainment, PopCulture reports. From an emotional exploration of trust in “You Hurt My Feelings” to the adrenaline-fueled adventures in SAKAMOTO DAYS, the weekend's offerings promise something for everyone.

Fans of heart-pounding drama should mark their calendars for The Sand Castle, a tense Netflix original that follows a family stranded on a remote island. As their past resurfaces, secrets unravel, sending them spiraling into harrowing challenges. This gripping tale delivers a mix of survival and emotional drama, creating a story that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Anime lovers won't want to miss the next chapter of SAKAMOTO DAYS. Based on the acclaimed manga, the series continues to follow ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto as he faces threats from a shadowy assassin organization while navigating a life devoted to protecting his family. Its blend of humor, action, and heartfelt moments has made it a standout hit, and new episodes are sure to maintain its growing fanbase.

Rounding out the weekend is You Hurt My Feelings, a touching narrative about an author who overhears her husband’s candid opinion about her latest work. This revelation forces her to question both her marriage and career, delving into themes of vulnerability and trust that resonate universally.

For those who may have missed earlier additions, The Night Agent Season 2 debuted earlier this week. Gabriel Basso reprises his role as FBI agent Peter Sutherland in a season filled with espionage, high stakes, and a deadly bomb plot threatening Manhattan.

New on Netflix – Full List

Released Friday, January 24

The Sand Castle (LB) – Netflix Film

Released Saturday, January 25

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) – Netflix Anime (new episodes)

Released Sunday, January 26

You Hurt My Feelings