Basketball fans can prepare for an extraordinary cinematic experience with the release of Court of Gold. The Netflix documentary, premiering February 18, takes viewers behind the scenes of the intense competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Chronicling the journeys of the men’s teams from the United States, France, Serbia, and Canada, the series explores the drama, preparation, and passion that defined one of the most fiercely contested tournaments in Olympic basketball history, per Rollingstone.

The U.S. team reclaimed their gold medal, overcoming France 98-87 in a riveting final at Bercy Arena. Steph Curry dazzled with clutch three-pointers in the game’s closing moments, sealing the victory for Team USA. LeBron James, whose consistency carried the team through the tournament, was named the MVP. The Americans faced challenges from talented squads, including a formidable French lineup featuring Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, as well as Nikola Jokic-led Serbia and a star-studded Canadian roster.

The trailer, released January 23, teases a mix of on-court heroics and off-court intensity. Kevin Durant’s sharp quip about France’s chemistry adds an edge, while scenes of Curry’s game-changing plays spark excitement. The series promises to highlight the grit and determination required to compete at the sport’s highest level.

Expand Tweet

A Closer Look at Global Rivals at the Olympics

While Team USA’s journey is the centerpiece, Court of Gold delves into the stories of other nations fighting for Olympic success. France, buoyed by their home-court advantage, delivered a strong silver-medal performance. Their path included a dramatic quarterfinal win over Canada, whose promising lineup fell short of expectations despite the presence of stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray.

Serbia clinched bronze with a hard-fought victory over Germany. Jokic, a three-time NBA MVP, showcased his leadership and skill, cementing his legacy as one of basketball’s all-time greats. Through these narratives, the documentary captures the camaraderie and challenges of representing a nation on the global stage.

Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama through Higher Ground Productions, alongside the Olympic Channel, the film combines emotional storytelling with high-octane sports action. It follows in the footsteps of iconic documentaries like The Last Dance, providing an intimate view of players’ lives during pivotal moments.

Whether you are a basketball fan or simply enjoy compelling sports stories, Court of Gold offers a thrilling glimpse into the magic of Olympic basketball.