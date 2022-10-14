We have some new shows this weekend, but not all of them are horror. Some are as inspirational as one could get, and others give you the internal strength to reach out to your dreams. But of course, since it’s October, there are still some spooky stuff. So, here are the shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of October 14-16.

Disclaimer: There might be shows that will come out randomly during this weekend, and we might not be able to take them into account anymore. But rest assured that we have this list updated as of October 14, 3:30 AM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 14-16)

October 14 Black Butterflies

The Curse of Bridge Hollow – A dad who doesn’t believe in ghosts and Halloween will have to come into terms with the reality that he and his daughter lives in, as his daughter tries to convince him to help her exorcising the evil spirit Stingy Jack who haunts the town for Halloween.



Holy Family – A family moves into Madrid, trying to start over while hiding a secret, but the people they find themselves hanging out with in their new neighborhood will make it hard for them to keep all their secrets between themselves.



Take 1 – The opportunity of a lifetime doesn’t come twice, but not everyone goes out of their comfort zone to meet them. Now, one artist has his chance to grab the limelight. Will he be able to make the most of his one take?

October 15 Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella – As a Queen, there are protocols that will define how you move around others. However, what would you do if your Princes don’t act the way they are supposed to – being rambunctious and rowdy as they are? October 16 Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am