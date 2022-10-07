Ready or not, the frights are starting to arrive on Netflix day by day, and during this weekend you can expect at least one show new to Netflix that will get you at the edge of your seat and leaving the lights on for the night. With The Midnight Club debuting this weekend, the Halloween season is now officially in session, and aside from that horrific show of spooks, there are a couple of notable shows new to Netflix this weekend that we would like to highlight.

And as usual, we have our disclaimer that the shows we’re about to present are only as accurate a list as what is publicly available at the time of publication. Hence, any shows shadow-dropped by Netflix past October 6, 11:00 PM ET may not end up included in our list, but we’ll make sure to add anything that we find past that, if any.

New to Netflix this Weekend (October 7-9, 2022)

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Derry Girls: Season 3 – Being a teenager is tough enough. Being a teenager while your country is experiencing some very serious political affairs is another story.

– Being a teenager is tough enough. Being a teenager while your country is experiencing some very serious political affairs is another story. Doll House

Glitch – Are UFOs real? Hong Ji Hyo believes that her boyfriend was taken by one, and now she’s on a journey to get her love of her life back.

– Are UFOs real? Hong Ji Hyo believes that her boyfriend was taken by one, and now she’s on a journey to get her love of her life back. Kev Adams: The Real Me

Luckiest Girl Alive

Man on Pause

The Midnight Club – Now this one’s for the spooky books. Mike Flanagan returns with another horror-thriller show following up on the success of his Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In this show, a group of terminally ill friends who stay in the same hospice tells each other scary stories at midnight. They make a pact that whoever dies first will have to be responsible for communicating with the others from beyond the grave. Spooky stuff start happening when one of them did leave the hospice in a coffin.

– Now this one’s for the spooky books. Mike Flanagan returns with another horror-thriller show following up on the success of his Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor. In this show, a group of terminally ill friends who stay in the same hospice tells each other scary stories at midnight. They make a pact that whoever dies first will have to be responsible for communicating with the others from beyond the grave. Spooky stuff start happening when one of them did leave the hospice in a coffin. The Mole

Oddballs

Old People

The Redeem Team

TIGER & BUNNY 2 – The second part of the second season of action superhero anime series TIGER & BUNNY returns this month on Netflix.

October 8 – Unfortunately, there are no new shows coming out this Saturday. But there are enough shows to come around from the Friday releases anyway, so this shouldn’t be too hard to stomach.

October 9

Missing Link

And that’s it for all of the shows coming to Netflix this weekend of October 7-9. If you want to have a sneak peek of what else is coming this month, click here. Alternatively, you can also check out the shows that were new to Netflix last month here.