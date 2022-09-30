New to Netflix this weekend (September 30 – October 2)

We’re almost into the Halloween season, but before we get there, we still have one day before the calendar turns to a new month. Hence, for this article, we’re looking at what’s new to Netflix this weekend for September 30 to October 2, as we take a look at all the new shows coming to the streaming platform this weekend.

Again, please forgive us if ever there will be any shows that we miss in this article. As always, we only know as much as Netflix would let us on, so all of our information is only accurate for up to what we know about by September 30, 12:00 AM Eastern.

New to Netflix this Weekend of September 30 – October 2

September 30

Anikulapo – How would you deal with a power that lets you raise people from the dead? How would you interact with a love interest if everyone has turned against you once they’ve learned about your powers? Find out how in this Nigerian epic film that is called the Game of Thrones of Nigeria set in the Oyo empire.



– How would you deal with a power that lets you raise people from the dead? How would you interact with a love interest if everyone has turned against you once they’ve learned about your powers? Find out how in this Nigerian epic film that is called the Game of Thrones of Nigeria set in the Oyo empire. Entergalactic – Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor, based on the eighth studio album by Kid Cudi.



– Ambitious artist Jabari attempts to balance success and love when he moves into his dream Manhattan apartment and falls for his next-door neighbor, based on the eighth studio album by Kid Cudi. Floor is Lava Season 3 – Another season of this creative and athletic challenge of abilities returns this month in Floor is Lava Season 3. The stakes just keep going up while the challenge just keeps on getting harder and harder. This season even features Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy from AEW! Talk about cool.

– Another season of this creative and athletic challenge of abilities returns this month in Floor is Lava Season 3. The stakes just keep going up while the challenge just keeps on getting harder and harder. This season even features Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy from AEW! Talk about cool. Human Playground

Phantom Pups

Rainbow

What We Leave Behind

October 1 – Today we get a dump of Netflix’s monthly new films, which include the following:

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

October 2

Forever Queens – Forever Queens follows the lives of showbiz queens Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, and Lorena Herrera as they reinvent themselves.

And that’s it for what’s new to Netflix this weekend. Now, if you your entire September calendar was filled with meetings or if you were just really busy, then you might want to revisit our entire list for all of the new shows coming to Netflix in September. Also, stay tuned for all of the new shows coming out this October, which you can find here.