With the school year in full swing, weekends become the perfect time to indulge in Netflix’s fresh lineup of movies and shows. This weekend offers a mix of thrilling action and binge-worthy drama to enjoy as you relax and unwind, Netflix reports. From a suspenseful new series to an action-packed Tom Cruise classic, Netflix has something for every taste.

This Weekend’s Highlights

Rebel Ridge debuts on Netflix on September 6, promising a gripping action-thriller experience. Directed by Jeremy Saulnier, known for Green Room and Hold the Dark, this film stars Aaron Pierre as ex-Marine Terry Richmond. Upon arriving in the town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, Terry's life savings are seized by corrupt local police led by Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson). With the help of court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry gets entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. This high-stakes thriller will have viewers on the edge of their seats as Terry fights for justice and survival.

For those in the mood for reality TV, Netflix dishes out Selling Sunset on September 6 with its eighth season. This season serves up 11 new episodes packed with the drama and glamour fans have come to love. Expect juicy details on the latest conflicts and scandals, including the fallout from Chelsea and Bre's drama and the malicious rumors affecting Emma. Dive into the opulent world of high-stakes real estate as the drama unfolds.

On September 7, Netflix brings back one of Tom Cruise’s standout action films, Edge of Tomorrow. This sci-fi gem features Cruise as Maj. William Cage, who finds himself trapped in a time loop during a fierce battle against invincible aliens. With each repetition of his death, Cage’s combat skills improve, and he teams up with a comrade (Emily Blunt) to try and save humanity. This film combines thrilling action with a clever twist on the time-loop genre.

Release Schedule