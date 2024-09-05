A new Netflix documentary chronicles the rise and fall of controversial businessman, former WWE chairman, and WWE co-founder Vince McMahon. The six-part series, “Mr. McMahon,” will be released on September 25. It will feature appearances from WWE legends such as The Rock, John Cena, Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan, WWE chief content officer Triple H, and more. The streaming giant released its first trailer on Thursday.

“What you expect is exactly what you get,” The Rock says about McMahon in the trailer.

Then, the promo video flashes images of the professional wrestlers who died in the past few decades, including the disgraced Chris Benoit.

“This rocked the very foundation of the WWE,” Cena says in another clip.

“Mr. McMahon” is directed by Chris Smith. He is also the executive producer alongside The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Zara Duffy.

Vince McMahon slammed with sexual abuse, trafficking lawsuit

Former WWE employee Janet Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon in January 2024. It alleges that McMahon sexually exploited and trafficked the former employee “as a pawn to secure talent deals,” according Variety's Todd Spangler. The lawsuit also names WWE’s former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, as a co-defendant.

“The lawsuit alleges McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE violated the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act and includes claims of civil battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in relation to years-long sexual and emotional abuse Grant said she endured as an employee of WWE,” Spangler wrote.

“The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages as well as a declaratory judgment that a nondisclosure agreement Grant signed while she was a WWE employee is “void and unenforceable, and does not bar any of Plaintiff’s claims against Defendants McMahon and WWE.””

Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, McMahon officially stepped down as the WWE chairman in a message to staff by Nick Khan, the company’s president, shared publicly via CBS News.

“Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors,” Kahn wrote in the message provided to CBS News. “He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”

McMahon, the son of a wrestling promoter, bought the then-named WWF in 1982 after working as a ringside announcer for his father. McMahon’s unique wrestling entertainment brand focused on storylines, celebrities, and rock music, which lured viewers to its rise to becoming the biggest wrestling company of all time. WWF rebranded to the WWE in 2002.