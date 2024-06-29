The biggest highlight on Peacock may be the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, but there are also gladiators, bears and the story of the gone-too-soon Amy Winehouse coming this July.
Roland Emmerich's 10-episode drama series Those About to Die explores the ancient and deadly gladiatorial arenas as well as the inner workings of imperial Rome. Anthony Hopkins stars as the Roman Emperor Vespasian, and all 10 episodes will be available to stream starting July 18.
The series is based on Daniel Mannix's 1958 non-fiction book of the same name. Emperor Vespasian, the aging Roman emperor tries to hold on to his tenuous grip on power by giving the people what they want: a brutal fight in the Colosseum. The title in taken from the often associated line spoken by gladiators before a fight: “Ave, Imperator: Morituri te salutant,” which means “Hail, Emperor. Those who are about to die salute you.” This is also sometimes translate as, “We who are about to die salute you.”
Joining Hopkins are Iwan Rheon (Tenax), Sara Martins (Cala), Tom Hughes (Titus Flavianus, the emperor's heir), Jojo Macari (Domitian, the emperor's younger son), Moe Hashim (Kwame), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Viggo), Ruper Penry-Jones (Marsus), Gabriella Pession (Antonia), Dmitri Leonidas (Scorpus), Emilio Sakraya (Xenon), David Wurawa (Gavros) and Gonçalo Almeida (Elia).
Emmerich, who also served as executive producer, directed five out of the 10 episodes.
The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge is Peacock's all-new game of survival of the incredible bears living in Alaskas' Katmai National Park. Our Flag Means Death's Rhys Darby narrates the story while the show tracks the bears on their yearly 150-day preparation for the upcoming winter hibernation. The series debuts July 11.
The WWE's Money in the Bank will also stream live from Toronto exclusively on Peacock on July 6.
Back to Black debuts on streaming exclusively on Peacock starting July 5. It follows the life story of the late Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. It charts the gifted singer's meteoric ascent up until her untimely death.
And of course, there's the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Peacock will have 5,000 hours of multi-event coverage. Hilarious commentary will be provided the Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will also host Watch with Alex Cooper as she interview special guests and talk about the major-event trials and successes of Team USA. Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will host Gold Zone to bring the audience the daily summary of the Olympics' best moments.
Check out the complete list of movies and shows available on Peacock this July:
July 1
- 2 Guns
- All Saints Christmas
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- Angel of Christmas
- Angels and Ornaments
- Annihilation
- Arsenal
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Best of the Best
- Between Worlds
- The Big Lebowski
- Big Sky River: The Bridal Plath
- A Biltmore Christmas
- Black Girls
- Boyfriends of Christmas Past
- Bridesmaids ('11)
- Broadcasting Christmas
- The Bronze
- Bruce Almighty
- Campfire Christmas
- Catch a Christmas Star
- Chasing Niagara
- Christmas Festival of Ice
- The Christmas Heart
- The Christmas House
- The Christmas House 2: Deck
- Those Halls
- Christmas in Conway
- The Christmas Parade
- Christmas Sail
- The Christmas Spirit
- The Christmas Train
- Christmas With a Kiss
- Christmas With Tucker
- Collateral
- Contraband
- Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
- A Dog Name Christmas
- Drift
- Drive Angry 3D
- Enchanted Christmas
- Fallen Angel
- The Fifth Element
- Fir Crazy
- Fisherman's Friends
- Foxcatcher
- Friends & Family Christmas
- Game Time
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Gone in Sixty Seconds
- The Gospel According to André
- Hell or High Water
- Her Pen Pal
- Hitched For the Holidays
- Holiday Heritage
- A Holiday in Harlem
- The Holiday Stocking
- Ice Sculpture Christmas
- The Independent
- It's Complicated
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3-D
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Joe
- Joyeux Noel
- Kick-Ass
- Knowing
- Let It Snow
- Letters To Juliet
- Letters to Santa
- A Lifelong Love
- Little Rascals
- Lone Survivor
- Lord of War
- Love Locks
- Lucky Christmas
- Madagascar
- A Majestic Christmas
- Men In Black (1997)
- Men In Black II
- Men In Black 3
- The Miracle Season
- Monsters V. Aliens
- My Christmas Guide
- Mystic Christmas
- Nadia
- Naughty or Nice
- Neighbors
- Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
- Nobody
- Northpole
- November Christmas
- A Nutcracker Christmas
- Office Space
- One Christmas Eve
- One Summer
- Our Christmas Mural
- A Paris Proposal
- Paris, Wine & Romance
- The Perfect Storm
- Piranha 3-D
- Piranha 3DD
- Pitch Perfect
- Profile
- The Purge
- The Purge: Election Year
- The Purge: Anarchy
- Purple Rain
- Repentance
- Road to Perdition
- The Rock
- A Rose For Christmas
- Scarface ('83)
- A Season for Miracles
- The Secret of Roan Inish
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
- Silver Bells
- Soul Surfer
- Sound of Christmas
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- Summer Villa
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Titanic
- Transformers
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Under The Christmas Sky
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
- We Hot American Summer
- Where Are You, Christmas?
- Who's Your Caddy?
- Window Wonderland
- 2024 Tour de France (until July 21)
July 2
- El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
- I Am Andrew Tate
- Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)
July 3
- Chick Fight
- Two Loves and a Bear
July 4
- PGA Tour John Deere Classic (until July 7)
July 5
- Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
- Inside
- NXT Level Up
- INDYCAR – Mid Ohio (until July 7)
- The Wrong Stepmother
July 6
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Chicago
- Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud
- WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)
July 7
- Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris
- NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago
- NXT Heatwave
July 9
- Banana: Season 1
- Prey: Season 1-2
- Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)
July 11
- The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- LPGA Amundi Evian Championship (until July 14)
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
- PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship (until July 14)
- PGA TOUR ISCO Championship (until July 14)
- PGA TOUR Genesis Scottish Open (until July 14)
July 12
- American Century Championship Golf (until July 14)
- INDYCAR – Iowa Speedway (until July 14)
- NXT Level Up
- Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
- Wanda Diamond League – Monaco
July 13
- IMSA – CTMP (until July 14)
- Pro Motocross Championship – Spring Creek
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters
- USA v. Mexico – Women's Soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
July 14
- Rescuing Christmas
July 15
- LIVE On The Range at The Open (until July 17)
July 16
- Popstar: Never Stop Stopping
- Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)
- USA v. Costa Rica – Women's soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)
- Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)
July 18
- Live From The Open (until July 21)
- LPGA Dana Open (until July 20)
- The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Open Championship (until July 21)
- US Paralympic Team Trials – Track & Field (until July 21)
- PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship (until July 21)
- Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)
July 19
- A Thousand and One
- Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)
- INDYCAR – Toronto (until July 21)
- NXT Level Up
- Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series – All Blacks vs. Fiji Rugby
- U.S. Girls Junior Amateur (until July 20)
July 20
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes
- Pro Motocross Championship – Washougal
- Wanda Diamond League – London
July 21
- Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)
- A Very Vermont Christmas
July 22
- Hoof Dreams
July 23
- Ondine
- Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)
July 24
- The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)
- Live Olympics Coverage: Rugby
- Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer
- Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
July 25
- Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)
- Live Olympics Coverage: Archery
- Live Olympics Coverage: Handball
- LPGA CPKC Women's Open (until July 28)
- PGA TOUR 3M Open (until July 28)
- The Senior Open Championship 2024 (until July 28)
July 26
- Live Olympics Coverage: Opening Ceremony
- NXT Level Up
- Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)
- U.S. Junior Amateur Golf
July 27
- Live Olympics Coverage: Artistic Gymnastics
- Live Olympics Coverage: Badminton
- Live Olympics Coverage: Basketball
- Live Olympics Coverage: Beach Volleyball
- Live Olympics Coverage: Boxing
- Live Olympics Coverage: Canoe Slalom
- Live Olympics Coverage: Cycling
- Live Olympics Coverage: Diving
- Live Olympics Coverage: Equestrian
- Live Olympics Coverage: Fencing
- Live Olympics Coverage: Field Hockey
- Live Olympics Coverage: Handball
- Live Olympics Coverage: Judo
- Live Olympics Coverage: Rowing
- Live Olympics Coverage: Rugby
- Live Olympics Coverage: Shooting
- Live Olympics Coverage: Skateboarding
- Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer
- Live Olympics Coverage: Surfing
- Live Olympics Coverage: Swimming
- Live Olympics Coverage: Table Tennis
- Live Olympics Coverage: Tennis
- Live Olympics Coverage: Volleyball
- Live Olympics Coverage: Water Polo
- Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 28
- An Ice Palace Romance
- Live Olympics Coverage: Archery
- Live Olympics Coverage: Sailing
- Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)
July 29
- Live Olympics Coverage: Diving
- Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)
July 30
- Live Olympics Coverage: 3×3 Basketball
- Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer
- Live Olympics Coverage: Triathlon
July 31
- Burning
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo: Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Live Olympics Coverage: Diving
- The Wailing