The biggest highlight on Peacock may be the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, but there are also gladiators, bears and the story of the gone-too-soon Amy Winehouse coming this July.

Roland Emmerich's 10-episode drama series Those About to Die explores the ancient and deadly gladiatorial arenas as well as the inner workings of imperial Rome. Anthony Hopkins stars as the Roman Emperor Vespasian, and all 10 episodes will be available to stream starting July 18.

The series is based on Daniel Mannix's 1958 non-fiction book of the same name. Emperor Vespasian, the aging Roman emperor tries to hold on to his tenuous grip on power by giving the people what they want: a brutal fight in the Colosseum. The title in taken from the often associated line spoken by gladiators before a fight: “Ave, Imperator: Morituri te salutant,” which means “Hail, Emperor. Those who are about to die salute you.” This is also sometimes translate as, “We who are about to die salute you.”

Joining Hopkins are Iwan Rheon (Tenax), Sara Martins (Cala), Tom Hughes (Titus Flavianus, the emperor's heir), Jojo Macari (Domitian, the emperor's younger son), Moe Hashim (Kwame), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Viggo), Ruper Penry-Jones (Marsus), Gabriella Pession (Antonia), Dmitri Leonidas (Scorpus), Emilio Sakraya (Xenon), David Wurawa (Gavros) and Gonçalo Almeida (Elia).

Emmerich, who also served as executive producer, directed five out of the 10 episodes.

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge is Peacock's all-new game of survival of the incredible bears living in Alaskas' Katmai National Park. Our Flag Means Death's Rhys Darby narrates the story while the show tracks the bears on their yearly 150-day preparation for the upcoming winter hibernation. The series debuts July 11.

The WWE's Money in the Bank will also stream live from Toronto exclusively on Peacock on July 6.

Back to Black debuts on streaming exclusively on Peacock starting July 5. It follows the life story of the late Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. It charts the gifted singer's meteoric ascent up until her untimely death.

And of course, there's the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Peacock will have 5,000 hours of multi-event coverage. Hilarious commentary will be provided the Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper will also host Watch with Alex Cooper as she interview special guests and talk about the major-event trials and successes of Team USA. Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will host Gold Zone to bring the audience the daily summary of the Olympics' best moments.

Check out the complete list of movies and shows available on Peacock this July:

July 1

2 Guns

All Saints Christmas

American Pie

American Pie 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels and Ornaments

Annihilation

Arsenal

Bangkok Dangerous

Best of the Best

Between Worlds

The Big Lebowski

Big Sky River: The Bridal Plath

A Biltmore Christmas

Black Girls

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Bridesmaids ('11)

Broadcasting Christmas

The Bronze

Bruce Almighty

Campfire Christmas

Catch a Christmas Star

Chasing Niagara

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas Heart

The Christmas House

The Christmas House 2: Deck

Those Halls

Christmas in Conway

The Christmas Parade

Christmas Sail

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas With a Kiss

Christmas With Tucker

Collateral

Contraband

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch

A Dog Name Christmas

Drift

Drive Angry 3D

Enchanted Christmas

Fallen Angel

The Fifth Element

Fir Crazy

Fisherman's Friends

Foxcatcher

Friends & Family Christmas

Game Time

Ghost Rider (2007)

Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance

Gone in Sixty Seconds

The Gospel According to André

Hell or High Water

Her Pen Pal

Hitched For the Holidays

Holiday Heritage

A Holiday in Harlem

The Holiday Stocking

Ice Sculpture Christmas

The Independent

It's Complicated

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Joe

Joyeux Noel

Kick-Ass

Knowing

Let It Snow

Letters To Juliet

Letters to Santa

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Lone Survivor

Lord of War

Love Locks

Lucky Christmas

Madagascar

A Majestic Christmas

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II

Men In Black 3

The Miracle Season

Monsters V. Aliens

My Christmas Guide

Mystic Christmas

Nadia

Naughty or Nice

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Nobody

Northpole

November Christmas

A Nutcracker Christmas

Office Space

One Christmas Eve

One Summer

Our Christmas Mural

A Paris Proposal

Paris, Wine & Romance

The Perfect Storm

Piranha 3-D

Piranha 3DD

Pitch Perfect

Profile

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

The Purge: Anarchy

Purple Rain

Repentance

Road to Perdition

The Rock

A Rose For Christmas

Scarface ('83)

A Season for Miracles

The Secret of Roan Inish

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told

Silver Bells

Soul Surfer

Sound of Christmas

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Summer Villa

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Titanic

Transformers

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Under The Christmas Sky

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

We Hot American Summer

Where Are You, Christmas?

Who's Your Caddy?

Window Wonderland

2024 Tour de France (until July 21)

July 2

El Conde: Amor y honor, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

I Am Andrew Tate

Snapped, Season 33 – Finale (Oxygen)

July 3

Chick Fight

Two Loves and a Bear

July 4

PGA Tour John Deere Classic (until July 7)

July 5

Back To Black (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

Inside

NXT Level Up

INDYCAR – Mid Ohio (until July 7)

The Wrong Stepmother

July 6

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Chicago

Pro Motocross Championship – Redbud

WWE Money in the Bank (Peacock Exclusive)

July 7

Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Chicago

NXT Heatwave

July 9

Banana: Season 1

Prey: Season 1-2

Snapped, Season 34 – Premiere (Oxygen)

July 11

The Hungry Games: Alaska’s Big Bear Challenge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

LPGA Amundi Evian Championship (until July 14)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

PGA TOUR Champions Kaulig Companies Championship (until July 14)

PGA TOUR ISCO Championship (until July 14)

PGA TOUR Genesis Scottish Open (until July 14)

July 12

American Century Championship Golf (until July 14)

INDYCAR – Iowa Speedway (until July 14)

NXT Level Up

Parachute (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Wanda Diamond League – Monaco

July 13

IMSA – CTMP (until July 14)

Pro Motocross Championship – Spring Creek

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters

USA v. Mexico – Women's Soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)

July 14

Rescuing Christmas

July 15

LIVE On The Range at The Open (until July 17)

July 16

Popstar: Never Stop Stopping

Rossi: A Fugitive Faking Death (Peacock Exclusive)

USA v. Costa Rica – Women's soccer (Friendly) (Spanish)

Watershed (Peacock Exclusive)

July 18

Live From The Open (until July 21)

LPGA Dana Open (until July 20)

The Dirty D, Season 3 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

The Open Championship (until July 21)

US Paralympic Team Trials – Track & Field (until July 21)

PGA TOUR Barracuda Championship (until July 21)

Those About To Die, Season 1 – All Episodes (Peacock Original)

July 19

A Thousand and One

Deb's House, Season 1 – Finale (ALLBLK)

INDYCAR – Toronto (until July 21)

NXT Level Up

Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series – All Blacks vs. Fiji Rugby

U.S. Girls Junior Amateur (until July 20)

July 20

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series – Haskell Stakes

Pro Motocross Championship – Washougal

Wanda Diamond League – London

July 21

Love Island USA, Season 6 – Finale (Peacock Original)

A Very Vermont Christmas

July 22

Hoof Dreams

July 23

Ondine

Sins of the South, Season 1 – All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Oxygen)

July 24

The Ark, Season 2 – Premiere (SYFY)

Live Olympics Coverage: Rugby

Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer

Password: Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

July 25

Hart to Heart, Season 4 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Live Olympics Coverage: Archery

Live Olympics Coverage: Handball

LPGA CPKC Women's Open (until July 28)

PGA TOUR 3M Open (until July 28)

The Senior Open Championship 2024 (until July 28)

July 26

Live Olympics Coverage: Opening Ceremony

NXT Level Up

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson – Premiere (Peacock Original)

U.S. Junior Amateur Golf

July 27

Live Olympics Coverage: Artistic Gymnastics

Live Olympics Coverage: Badminton

Live Olympics Coverage: Basketball

Live Olympics Coverage: Beach Volleyball

Live Olympics Coverage: Boxing

Live Olympics Coverage: Canoe Slalom

Live Olympics Coverage: Cycling

Live Olympics Coverage: Diving

Live Olympics Coverage: Equestrian

Live Olympics Coverage: Fencing

Live Olympics Coverage: Field Hockey

Live Olympics Coverage: Handball

Live Olympics Coverage: Judo

Live Olympics Coverage: Rowing

Live Olympics Coverage: Rugby

Live Olympics Coverage: Shooting

Live Olympics Coverage: Skateboarding

Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer

Live Olympics Coverage: Surfing

Live Olympics Coverage: Swimming

Live Olympics Coverage: Table Tennis

Live Olympics Coverage: Tennis

Live Olympics Coverage: Volleyball

Live Olympics Coverage: Water Polo

Gold Zone – Premiere (Peacock Original)

July 28

An Ice Palace Romance

Live Olympics Coverage: Archery

Live Olympics Coverage: Sailing

Watch With Alex Cooper – Premiere (Peacock Original)

July 29

Live Olympics Coverage: Diving

Race to Survive (New Zealand), Season 2 – Finale (USA)

July 30

Live Olympics Coverage: 3×3 Basketball

Live Olympics Coverage: Soccer

Live Olympics Coverage: Triathlon

July 31