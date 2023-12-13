The Amy Winehouse biopic has a release date.

The new Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has a release date when it will hit theaters.

The new movie about the troubled singer is coming from Focus Features on May 10, 2024, IndieWire reports.

Amy Winehouse's biopic Back to Black is coming in May of 2024

“Back to Black [is] a never-before-seen glimpse into Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking 2006 studio album, Back to Black. Told from Amy's perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time,” the official synopsis states.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is the film's director, and it stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse. It also includes Jack O'Connell, who portrays the singer's ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. Meanwhile, Eddie Marsan will play Winehouse's father, Mitch Winehouse, and Lesley Manville will be her grandmother.

TMZ reported that Amy Winehouse's father was happy with Abela as the role of his daughter. He said that she's a great choice to play her.

As for the director, he reflected, “My connection to Amy began when I left college and was hanging out in the creatively diverse London borough of Camden. I got a job at the legendary Koko Club, and I can still breathe every market stall, vintage shop, and street.”

Taylor-Johnson added, “I first saw her perform at a talent show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in Soho, and it was immediately obvious she wasn't just ‘talent,' she was genius.”

The project was announced in July 2022 and started production in early 2023.

Look for Back to Black in May of 2024.