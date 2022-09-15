New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Panthers

The New York Giants Week 2 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers is a chance for the G Men to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016. As Brian Daboll looks to keep his head coaching record spotless, we’ll make some bold Giants Week 2 predictions ahead of Giants-Panthers on Sunday at 1 pm ET.

In the 2022 home opener, the Giants look to build on their momentum from Week 1. The first game of the season saw Saquon Barkley dominate, Big Blue come from 13 points down, and an aggressive 2-point conversion call by Brian Daboll that won the game.

Now, in the Giants vs. Panthers matchup, Baker Mayfield and company will try and right the ship after they lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 on a 58-yard field goal with time expiring.

With this as the backdrop, let’s make some bold Giants Week 2 predictions.

4. Daniel Jones manages the game well again

Maybe this isn’t the boldest Giants Week 2 prediction, but New York fans will take any positive prognostication when it comes to Daniel Jones.

The fourth-year QB did just enough to win in Tennessee last week. Jones finished the game an efficient 17-of-21 for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. And when it counted most with the game on the line, Jones led a four-plus-minute, 73-yard, game-winning drive.

Jones’ contribution to this last march down the field was mostly scrambling, handing off, and not making the big mistake to lose it. But again, that’s an improvement from last season.

In the Giants-Panthers tilt this weekend, Jones will do more of the same. A great game for him will be another 70-plus-percent completion rate with 200 or so yards, a touchdown, and no INTs. The Panthers defense is good, but Daboll should be able to scheme up a game plan that makes this happen.

3. The Giants defensive line gets going, but Kayvon Thibodeaux stays out

The Giants defense played well in Week 1 but didn’t put as much pressure on Ryan Tannehill as they’d have liked. The New York D did record one sack, but it was officially for no gain, not a loss.

The bold Giants Week 2 predictions here are that the defensive line plays better and gets multiple sacks on Baker Mayfield, for actually yardage lost this time. Unfortunately, they will do it without first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Reports on the talented rookie are that he is still working his way back from his preseason knee injury. He looks better this week but likely still won’t be ready for the Giants-Panthers game.

Either way, the Panthers allowed four sacks last week and should do about the same in Week 2. Look for the Giants to end the game with three sacks on Mayfield. And if Thibodeaux does end up making his debut, he’ll get his first career sack.

2. Saquon Barkley goes over 150 yards again

The Panthers lost in Week 1 because they couldn’t stop the run. The Carolina defense gave up 217 yards on the ground, with Nick Chubb (141) and Kareem Hunt (46) combining for 186 rushing yards.

Down in Tennessee, Saquon Barkley put on a similar show all on his own, rushing for 164 yards on 19 carries (9.1 yards per carry!) and going for 194 yards overall.

Saquon Barkley reached a top speed of 21.11 mph on his 68 yard carry yesterday. Fastest speed he’s hit since 2019 week 1 vs Dallas! pic.twitter.com/YE52MwF5yP — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 12, 2022

The Giants-Panthers matchup is the perfect combination of a porous run defense and a dominating back with fresh legs. In the home opener, Barkley will again run wild, cresting 150 yards to keep him the NFL’s leading rusher for a second-straight week. He’ll also add another 30-plus receiving yards to push his all-purpose yards to near 200 again.

1. Giants 28, Panthers 27

With Brian Daboll calling a good game, Daniel Jones managing it, the defense creating more pressure than last week, and Saquon Barkley playing at an NFL MVP level again, the final bold Giants Week 2 prediction is that they will be 2-0 when the dust settles.

Look, this Giants-Pathers game isn’t exactly Chiefs-Bills from last year’s playoffs. But someone has to win, and it will likely be the team that is better coached, makes fewer mistakes, and creates more big plays.

Right now, that’s as good as Giants fans can hope for, and their team will get it done in Week 2.