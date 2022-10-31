Giants have trade deadline interest in Jerry Jeudy, but there’s a catch

According to reporter Dov Kleiman, the Denver Broncos were internally preparing to make some seriously subtractive changes to their roster at the NFL trade deadline if they continued to lose, including but not limited to moving off of players like Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy, who were once viewed as cornerstone players for the franchise moving forward.

Disappointing? For Broncos fans, you bet, but there was a catch – Denver wasn’t looking to blow things up if winning ways returned to Broncos Nation. By securing a win in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, all is right, at least for now, among fans of Payton Mannings’ former organization, even if calls to fire Nathaniel Hackett will surely return when things get dicey once more.

This, unfortunately, could be bad news for the New York Giants, who reportedly have an interest in reuniting Jerry Jeudy with his former Alabama offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, at “the right price,” according to Kleiman via Jordan Raanan.

Okay, so that leaves two teams who are looking to make a deal but only at a price they both view as appropriate. Well, this interaction has certainly turned into the NFL’s version of an Italian Western-style standoff, especially if Denver wants a package of picks they deem to be “the perfect offer,” the exact wording Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero, and Mike Garafolo. On paper, the New York Giants could present a “perfect offer,” as they just loaded up on picks by trading away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, but will they? Fans will know soon enough.

