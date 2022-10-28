Jerry Jeudy drawing interest from Giants following Kadadius Toney-Chiefs trade

The New York Giants are in a weird spot heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. They have a 6-1 record, good for the second-best mark in the league, and are just a half-game back from the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off of a Bye at 6-0, for the best record in both the NFC East and the NFC conference as a whole.

And yet, with the 2022 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Giants have exclusively been sellers, having shipped off 2021 first-round pick Kadadius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third and a sixth-round draft pick. As the Giants continue to re-tool their roster around new head coach Brian Daboll, Toney was deemed a poor fit on the field and in the locker room, and the trade many have mocked for over a year finally went down.

So what’s the deal? Are the Giants looking to ease up on the gas pedal to see if the players they already have on their roster are able to shoulder a larger load; players like Wan’Dale Robinson, who came back from injury in Week 6? Not necessarily; no, according to Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports, it sounds like the Giants may be looking to make another splash on the trade market – this time procuring a wide receiver tailor-made for Daboll’s offense.

That’s why this can’t be Giants GM Joe Schoen’s only move. If he wasn’t willing to wait to see if Toney could get healthy and help, then he has to go out and try to bring in someone who can. He has to be serious about this unexpected and rare opportunity the Giants have to not only make the playoffs, but maybe even make a postseason run. And to do that, they’re going to have to make a trade for a receiver. Lucky for them, there are a bunch of good ones on the market. According to multiple league sources, receivers like Denver’s Jerry Jeudy, Houston’s Brandin Cooks and Carolina’s D.J. Moore could all be available. And the Giants have a particular interest in the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Jeudy, one league source said. Jeudy’s even something of a known commodity to them since he was a freshman at Alabama in 2017 when Daboll was the offensive coordinator there.

Jerry Jeudy? On the New York Giants? Color fans intrigued.

Jerry Jeudy has pre-existing Daboll experience the New York Giants may crave.

When the Giants drafted Toney in 2021, he was supposed to be their version of Deebo Samuel; he was supposed to be a YAC specialist who turned into a punt returner in the open field and could change the tenor of a game with a single reception. Is Jeudy that sort of player? No, not necessarily – Robinson actually fits that bill better – but he can fill an even bigger role in 2022 and moving forward: WR1.

Yup, coming out of college, Jeudy was lauded as a true blue number-one receiver capable of running good routes, running deep routes, and moving all over the defensive formation from inside and out. Read what Lance Zierlein had to say about Jeudy in his draft profile below; a profile that afforded the Alabama prospect a first-round grade and compared him to another wide receiver who had a pretty impressive run with New York’s other football team, Santonio Holmes.

Mixes tight, crisp route-running with impressive top-end speed to keep secondaries on eggshells throughout the game. Jeudy is high-cut and a little leggy in his press release and short-area movements, but fluid hips and above-average agility prevent any stagnation. He’s a linear route specialist with a great feel for leveraging and then stemming defenders away from his food on intermediate and deep passes. The hands need work and contested catches will be much more challenging against bigger, faster matchups across from him. Jeudy can play inside or outside but offers a unique ability to both widen or lengthen the field from the slot. His transition from deep threat to volume target in 2019 should help sell teams on his ability to become a pro-Bowl caliber WR1 who can help his offense on all three levels.

Considering Richie James, a wide receiver signed to a one-year, $1.065 million contract in free agency, is the Giants’ top receiver in terms of yards, with Saquon Barkley coming in close behind with 11 fewer yards at 180, giving a legit number one receiver with time left on his rookie-scale contract an ability to grow alongside Daniel Jones has the potential to be well worth the asking price – whatever that may be.