Kadarius Toney beefs with fans on Twitter in farewell to Giants after trade to Chiefs

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is off to the Kansas City Chiefs after a big trade on Thursday, giving Patrick Mahomes another weapon. That ends a rather underwhelming stint for him with the New York Giants and he had a strong message for fans after it was believed Toney was hurt.

Kadarius Toney says he isn’t still hurt👀 pic.twitter.com/b3RbwJN2Kd — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 27, 2022

Toney played in just 12 games across a season and a half in New York, featuring in just seven contests in his rookie campaign due to a variety of different health issues. As for this year, he’s only suited up twice. Apparently, Toney has been dealing with a hamstring injury but according to him, that’s not even the case right now.

For what it’s worth, Kadarius Toney deleted that tweet above that PFF captured because there is only one thing it’ll do: Infuriate Giants fans.

In return, New York received a couple of draft picks. When healthy, Toney showed a lot of promise, possessing the ability to gain serious yardage after the catch with his athleticism and quickness. Toney also appeared to say farewell to The Big Apple with a savage message:

“Lol please don’t go out sad…..thinking i Kare.”

Brutal spelling, but you get the point.

Kadarius Toney now gets the chance to possibly live up to his potential in Kansas City with a top-notch QB. The Chiefs could definitely use another target out wide for Mahomes and if Toney stays out of the training room, perhaps he’ll find an established role.

In his 12 NFL appearances, the former Florida Gator has 41 catches for 420 yards.