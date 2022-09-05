The New York Jets are brimming with confidence that better days are ahead. With the 2022 NFL season about to get underway, here are some bold Jets predictions for the upcoming campaign.

The Jets won six games the past two seasons (four in Robert Saleh’s first season as coach in 2021) but have bolstered their roster through the draft and wise free agent signings, had a strong training camp and were 3-0 in the preseason (for what that’s worth). Saleh went as far to say that he believes championships are in the Jets future.

While that’s a stretch for this season, there is legitimate reason for optimism. With that said, here are four bold predictions for the Jets in the 2022 NFL season

The Jets will win seven games

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has said repeatedly that he expects his team to play meaningful games late in the season. What’s going to make that difficult to accomplish is a brutal first nine games on the schedule. The Jets open with four straight against AFC North teams, face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills, and they will also play road games at the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos in Weeks 6 and 7.

If they can manage wins at home against the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, the Jets should be looking at a 3-6 start before reaching the bye in Week 10. After that the schedule lightens up with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions among their opponents.

Seven wins sounds about right. That will mean a sixth consecutive losing season and NFL-high 12th straight season out of the playoffs. It will also be nearly twice as many wins as they had in 2021 (four). Most importantly, the Jets are going to be a much better team, one that’s going to lose quite a few close games against good teams. Meaningful late-season games? Yes, in 2023.

Zach Wilson will be much improved, but questions remain for Jets

There’s a good chance that Zach Wilson will miss the start of the regular season as he recovers from minor knee surgery. When he returns, Wilson will step right in against a string of quality opponents (as detailed above). So, the start to his sophomore season in the NFL is not set up to be ideal. But expect Wilson to handle the adversity, gain momentum and end up thriving as the season progresses.

Well lookie here … Zach Wilson is slinging it. This time he finds Corey Davis on the chunk touchdown. Welcome to the 2021 NFL season, #Jets fans. pic.twitter.com/T2twNP6NiM — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 3, 2021

After completing 55.6 percent of his passes and throwing 11 interceptions to nine touchdowns as a rookie, Wilson’s completion rate will be better, say in the 60-62 percent range, and he’ll reach 20 touchdowns, though that number will be only slightly higher than the number of picks he’ll throw.

An improved running game will take some pressure off Wilson, and he will benefit greatly by having two excellent receiving tight ends in C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin to play pitch and catch with.

So, Wilson will be much improved from last season. But will he show that he’s capable of being an elite NFL quarterback? That question will continue to be debated throughout next offseason.

Micheal Clemons will make bigger impact than Jermaine Johnson

The Jets selected a pair of talented edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up to land Jermaine Johnson in the first round and grabbing Micheal Clemons in the fourthround. Johnson was considered by many experts as a steal late in the first round, and the Jets had him ranked in their top 10 of all players. Clemons was known as much for a preseason arrest for drug possession and unlawful carry of a weapon in 2021 as he was for his seven sacks in 10 games as a senior at Texas A&M.

Clemons, though, was the better player throughout training camp and in the preseason. He appears much more NFL ready than Johnson. His crushing hit on New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the preseason finale was one of the Jets’ biggest summer highlights. He has a “violent” demeanor on each play, per Saleh, and is already a handful for opposing linemen to handle.

Saleh has tempered his comments on Johnson, who has adjusted slower to the pro game. He has flashed on rushing the passer but has been inconsistent in all areas of his game. The former Florida State star looks to be a good one, but perhaps is not quite as ready as Clemons to make an immediate impact.

Braxton Berrios will have more receptions than Garrett Wilson

Let’s get this out there first, Garrett Wilson is going to be a very good wide receiver in the NFL, perhaps a Pro Bowler one day. But he’s still feeling his way as a rookie, has shown a penchant for the dropsies and is probably the third option for Zach Wilson among the starting receivers, behind Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. Even with more passes headed to tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson can be counted on for at least 30 catches this season.

Braxton Berrios for the TD What great moves & acceleration from Berrios 🙌🏻 #Jets

pic.twitter.com/5iA99waLFo — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 28, 2022

But Braxton Berrios will have more receptions than the first-round pick, even if only slightly more. The Swiss Army Knife on this Jets offense, Berrios is a favorite Zach Wilson target. Even though Berrios is fourth on the depth chart, he’ll get plenty of reps each week, and he’s known to take advantage of his opportunities.

The winners in this are Zach Wilson and the Jets because the depth at receiver and tight end is so much better than in years past.