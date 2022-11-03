The New York Jets Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills presents an intriguing clash between AFC East rivals. Ahead of the Jets-Bills game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 9 predictions.

The Jets (5-3) come off their first loss in five weeks, a 22-17 home defeat to the New England Patriots. Zach Wilson was sloppy, throwing three picks, and the defense couldn’t bail out the offense in this one. As Robert Saleh said, “That organization (the Patriots) feasts on mistakes.”

"I think it's a great opportunity to get a bad taste out of our mouth after the loss to New England." – Tyler Conklin on this week's game against the Bills pic.twitter.com/Z0jYCb5WhX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 2, 2022

Well, the Bills (6-1) are a big step up from the Patriots. So, the test this week will be of major proportions for New York, which has exceeded expectations in the first half of the NFL season. But can the Jets get over the hump against the best team in their division, where they are just 1-13 since the start of the 2020 season?

Let’s dive into that and other Jets Week 9 predictions against the Bills.

4. Sauce Gardner will allow Stefon Diggs to score a touchdown

The Jets rookie corner has been among the best defensive players in the NFL this season. Certainly, among the most impactful. He leads the league with 12 passes defensed and has shut down one stud receiver after another, including Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

He faces a wicked challenge this week.

"I'll match up with whoever. It don't matter to me." – Sauce Gardner pic.twitter.com/RtKW5g5BEd — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 2, 2022

Stefon Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with seven TD catches. He is second in yards receiving (764) and yards receiving per game (109.1) and third in receptions (55). He’s so explosive that any catch can turn into a monster play.

Gardner will do an excellent job containing him Sunday, but Diggs will find his way into the end zone once.

3. Josh Allen will befuddle Jets, show them what Zach Wilson perhaps could be

Let’s not forget that Josh Allen had a bit of a bumpy road to stardom. The Bills quarterback made more than a few hellacious decisions as a rookie in 2018 and has sometimes relied on taking too many risky chances.

Of course, Allen is now one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL, the leader of an elite offense. He’s throwing for 314 yards a game this season, an NFL career high, and has 112 touchdown passes to 40 interceptions since 2019.

In other words, he’s the example of what Zach Wilson can be for the Jets. That is if Wilson can harness the gunslinger mentality and pick his spots forcing off-script plays. He should be watching Allen very closely Sunday.

That said, expect the Bills QB to drive a talented Jets defense nuts this week. He will escape the rush with his legs, convert third downs and make big plays with his arm. In other words, the whole package will be on display.

2. Jets offense will start slow, play better as game wears on against Bills

The Jets will struggle against an excellent Bills defense at the outset Sunday. They’ll have a few three-and-outs and will struggle to convert on third down. Von Miller is going to add to his tackle total, which stands at six so far this season.

But the Jets will find some rhythm with the running game to reset the tone as the game moves along. Wilson will start slow but then start to make plays. He will be more careful with the football and won’t turn it over.

Mike LaFleur and Zach Wilson chat at practice: pic.twitter.com/FFiUrH9fNM — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 2, 2022

Look for Tyler Conklin again to be a key target. And Denzel Mims will get more looks from Wilson. Elijah Moore will play more than the 10 snaps he did last week and will even make a couple catches.

Offensively, the second half will look a whole lot better than the first for the Jets.

1. Jets won’t quit, but will lose their second straight heading into bye week

Quite simply, the Jets are not as good as the Bills on either side of the ball. Even though the Jets are a much-improved team, it won’t be enough against a true NFL powerhouse and Super Bowl contender.

New York will be in catch-up mode pretty much from start and will fall short in the end.

Bills 31 – Jets 16.