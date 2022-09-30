The New York Jets look to get back to .500 when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Whether they will is part of our Jets bold predictions for Week 4 against the Steelers.

Zach Wilson makes his season debut this week. The Jets quarterback has been out since arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16. You can check out our bold Wilson predictions for Week 4 HERE.

𝐇𝐘𝐏𝐄 𝐕𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎 𝐅𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 See you in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/KI8gMlau9w — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 30, 2022

The injury news is not all good this week for the Jets, though. Linebacker Quincy Williams, who’s second on the Jets in tackles, is out week-to-week with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, left tackle George Fant was recently placed on IR with a knee injury. The Jets seem better suited to replace Williams, with veterans Kwon Alexander and Marcell Harris, than Fant. Connor McDermott will start at left tackle this week.

That said, here are four bold New York Jets predictions for Week 4 against the Steelers.

Jets tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah will combine for 10 catches

Zach Wilson could be rusty since he hasn’t played a game in six weeks. So, expect offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to dial up plenty of quick, easy throws for the 23-year-old to get his feet wet and build his confidence. That means tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah will be a big part of the game plan this week.

How new Jets’ TE C.J. Uzomah showed up at training camp today (📹 @nyjets): pic.twitter.com/dXQXJeZf6K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Conklin is tied for the Jets lead with 18 catches. He also was building a nice rapport with Wilson before the quarterback was injured. Uzomah is off to a slow start with one catch on one target in two games (he missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury). LaFleur wants to get Uzomah more involved in the offense, and this is the perfect week to do so.

The offensive line will allow two sacks of Zach Wilson against the Steelers

The Jets have a subpar pass blocking grade of 48.9 per Pro Football Focus through three games this season. It doesn’t help that George Fant was placed on IR with a knee injury and is replaced at left tackle by Connor McDermott. The veteran backup had an abysmal 20.6 pass blocking grade per PFF in 35 snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

However, it will help to have Wilson under center instead of the immobile Joe Flacco this week. Expect the game plan to change a bit so that Wilson can sprint to the edge at times on passing plays instead of being a straight drop-back passer all the time like Flacco.

Furthermore, the Steelers’ pass rush has gone south since T.J. Watt went down with a pectoral injury. They have two sacks in two games without Watt. They’ll get two this week, but Wilson will mostly have time to run the offense.

Michael Carter and Breece Hall will rush for 130 yards vs. Steelers

The Jets are averaging 4.4 yards per carry but have abandoned their running game in each of the first three weeks. They have yet to rush for 100 yards as a team this season despite strong play from running backs Michael Carter and Breece Hall. Simply put, the backs haven’t been given enough opportunities.

all of us, together 🤞 pic.twitter.com/UByqSZVbcK — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 28, 2022

With Wilson returning from injury, the Jets will stick to the ground game. A successful rushing attack will be Wilson’s best friend, taking pressure off him in his return to the lineup.

The Steelers’ defense is 28th in the NFL against the run. So, this is the week for New York to establish their running game and stick with it for four quarters.

The Jets will even their record at 2-2 with a Week 4 win against the Steelers

This one may not be pretty, but the Jets are going to find a way to grind out a win on the road against the Steelers.

New York’s defense will play its best game this season and should be good enough to shut down Mitchel Trubisky and company. Look for Quinnen Williams to have another big game for the Jets.

The Jets’ offense will control the ball with a strong running game, while Wilson will make enough plays in a 17-13 win.