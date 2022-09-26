The New York Jets crashed back to earth Sunday, losing 27-12 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets are now 1-2 after failing to build on the momentum of their thrilling comeback win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.

As incredible as that win was last week, the cold fact is that the Jets have led for only 22 seconds in their first three games. Again Sunday, they fell behind early and tried to play catch-up against a superior opponent, failing to do so. They’ve trailed at some point in each of their past 22 games dating to 2020. That’s not a successful recipe.

There’s plenty to say about this latest defeat, but here are five takeaways from the Jets’ Week 3 loss to the Bengals.

Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah don’t exact revenge for Jets against former team

Neither former Bengal on the Jets stood out Sunday against his former team.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah, who played a key role in the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl last season, returned from a hamstring injury and caught his first pass (for five yards) with New York. He saw limited time, and Tyler Conklin again was the main tight end target in the passing game.

Defensive end Carl Lawson provided some pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow but did not have nearly enough of an impact against a questionable Cincinnati offensive line. Lawson had three QB hits but did not record a sack nor a tackle.

This leads to the next takeaway ….

Pass rush fails Jets again

Once again, the Jets’ pass rush was a failure. The Jets had two sacks, one each for Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins, and continued a maddening trend of not being able to bring the quarterback down. They now have five sacks in three games this season.

This was supposed to be a breakout week for the pass rush. Cincinnati had allowed 13 sacks, most in the NFL, coming in. Yet again the Jets produced pressure but had few positive results.

It was so frustrating that Williams exploded at defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton on the sideline in the second quarter. Williams said later it was because he didn’t want the Jets to blitz as much as they were, believing the four-man line could get the job done against Burrow. Neither plan proved effective Sunday.

Two important injuries

The Jets had two important players, one on each side of the ball, go down with injury Sunday.

Linebacker Quincy Williams sustained an ankle injury making a tackle along the Bengals’ sideline in the second half and did not return. Williams had his left leg immobilized and was taken from the field on a cart. The fourth-year pro was having a strong game, leading the Jets at the time with seven tackles (six solo). The Jets are thin at linebacker, so any absence by Williams will be a blow.

Jets LB Quincy Williams carted off with ankle injury, doubtful to return vs. Bengalshttps://t.co/rT4xoMU3qR pic.twitter.com/uRGITPbZRi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 25, 2022

Left tackle George Fant left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. This is significant for several reasons. Fant has been dealing with a knee issue throughout OTAs, training camp and the start of the season. And the Jets are already without injured tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown. Rookie Max Mitchell has been starting on the right side and veteran Connor McDermott finished on the left Sunday. Not optimal.

Saleh said each would be reevaluated Monday.

What has happened to the running game?

The Jets once again failed to establish nor stick with their running game. Breece Hall (nine carries) and Michael Carter (11 carries) each had 39 yards rushing, while Joe Flacco attempted 52 passes.

Falling behind early in each of their first three games has dictated the Jets’ play calling. The Jets quickly deviate from their plan to pound the ball with the rookie Hall and second-year pro Carter when they trail on the scoreboard.

With Zach Wilson expected to return from his knee injury this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s imperative the Jets commit to the running game to take pressure off their young quarterback.

Greg Zuerlein’s perfect day

The Jets turned the ball over four times, twice on Joe Flacco interceptions. They dropped several passes. They couldn’t establish the running game again. They didn’t score a touchdown. And Corey Davis had a massive personal foul penalty deep in Bengals territory in the fourth quarter of a two-score game that was the final nail in the Jets coffin.

The only thing that saved the Jets’ offense was kicker Greg Zuerlein. The veteran nailed each of his four field goal attempts, including bombs of 52 and 50 yards. It was only the second time in Jets history a kicker had two field goals in the same game of 50 or more yards (Nick Folk, at the St. Louis Rams on Nov. 18, 2012).

Zuerlein, who missed a field goal and PAT in his Jets debut Week 1, tied the franchise record with a 57-yard FG in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns.