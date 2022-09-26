Joe Flacco was cheered during pregame introductions Sunday before the New York Jets lost 27-12 at home to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. But the veteran quarterback was booed during the game. And now he may be out of a job.

Reports before the game stated that injured starter Zach Wilson will be given the green light by doctors Monday to practice fully and start in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jets coach Robert Saleh said postgame that was his expectation, too, but “well evaluate it all tomorrow.”

From @SNYtv’s #Jets pregame: Zach Wilson is expected to get cleared for 11-on-11 drills this week & will return to practice fully with first-team offense. He looks & feels great I’m told. As long as no setback on Wednesday, Thursday & Friday, it’s full steam ahead for #Steelers — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 25, 2022

Flacco was in no mood to discuss his role after the loss Sunday.

“You guys know more than I do,” Flacco told reporters. “So, I’ll just keep my head down and keep working and keep doing all I can for this team, whatever that may be.”

Flacco has started the first three games for the 1-2 Jets. The 37-year-old was runner-up to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for AFC Offensive Player of Week honors last week. He threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns and helped engineer their improbable fourth-quarter comeback against the Cleveland Browns.

"In the span of just a couple weeks, the Jets have gone from wanting Zach Wilson back to desperately needing him to return to this lineup – and it has nothing to do with Joe Flacco's struggles under center"@Connor_J_Hughes on the Jets' O-line issues: https://t.co/zDD2VDiB0T pic.twitter.com/PHZtcSumN2 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2022

On Sunday, Flacco was 28-52 for 285 yards. He fumbled two times, was picked off twice and sacked four times. He also heard boos and for the second time this season the Jets home crowd chanting the name of third-string QB Mike White.

“Fans want you to go out there and win football games,” Flacco explained. “They’re here to watch football but they’re here to watch their team win. So, you get their frustration. … We have more things to worry about than to listen to that stuff.”

It was the second time this season already that Flacco attempted more than 50 passes. He also threw 59 in the Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He leads the NFL in pass attempts (155) and has thrown five touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Zach Wilson on the field today at MetLife pic.twitter.com/SWu0bxTzBr — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2022

Wilson appeared to be moving well during a pregame throwing session on the field. He’s been out since undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 16, four days after sustaining a non-contact injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year pro has taken part in limited practice the past two weeks. Week 4 has been his earliest targeted return since the surgery.

The 23-year-old missed four games last season because of a sprained knee and is champing at the bit to return to the Jets starting lineup.