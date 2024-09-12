The New York Jets finally began the Aaron Rodgers era on Monday night with a 32-19 Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their defense was the issue in that game, allowing eight consecutive scoring drives to end the game. They look to avoid a 0-2 start with a Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Titans gave away their game to the Chicago Bears with brutal turnovers and a blocked punt. Their offense was not spectacular in the second half, giving the Jets a great chance to get right in this game. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be the biggest threats as the Jets struggled against the run in Week 1.

If New York can get to 1-1, they will still be in the race for the AFC East crown. Each of the other three teams won in Week 1, so they must win this game. Let's move into our Jets Week 2 predictions.

Aaron Rodgers will break 300-yard drought

Aaron Rodgers missed all of 2023 for the Jets and had a rough go in 2022, not throwing for over 300 yards in any game. He has not thrown for over 300 yards in a game since December 12, 2021, over 1,000 days ago. That drought will break on Sunday with a 300-yard performance against the Titans.

While the Titans' defense allowed less than 100 passing yards to the Bears, their defense is not expected to be great this season. They picked up L'Jarius Snead to be the top corner and he could lock down Garrett Wilson in this game. Rodgers unlocked Allen Lazard and Tyler Conklin could explode in this game.

The Jets have been waiting to get a quarterback with Rodgers' talent for a very long time. He will win his first game as a member of the team and finally throw for over 300 yards against the Titans.

The defense will get 2+ sacks

The defensive struggles must be fixed for the Jets to go to the playoffs. They were the main reason why the Jets won seven games last season despite having putrid quarterback play. Without Haasan Reddick, rushing the quarterback was tough against the 49ers. With a less experienced quarterback in Will Levis, the pass rush will get back on track with two sacks.

Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald Jr are the keys to this prediction coming true. The Jets' draft picks are populating the edge positions on the defensive line amid Reddick's absence. They lost Bryce Huff, John Franklin-Myers, and Quinton Jefferson on the defensive line and the youngsters must help replace them.

Levis was flustered by the Bears' defense in their 24-17 loss in Week 1. The Jets can take advantage of the inexperienced quarterback by rushing multiple players on passing downs in Week 2. They did not force any turnovers against the 49ers and should rush the passer to create those turnovers.

Jets will win by 7+ points

Aaron Rodgers and the offense will shine in Week 2 and beat the Titans by over seven points on Sunday. Tennessee lost by a touchdown in Week 1 and the Bears did not score an offensive touchdown. With Rodgers, Wilson, and Hall, the Jets should be able to move the ball on offense and dominate the Titans.

The Jets won just three games by seven points last season. Most of those wins can be chalked up to their great defense shutting teams down and getting the offense as many chances as possible. The defense should be able to do that again in this matchup. Sauce Gardner will have a favorable matchup against Calvin Ridley and the Titans' offensive line struggled in Week 1.

The Jets and Titans play on Sunday and 1 p.m. Eastern in Nashville. This is an important game for both teams, as going 0-2 nixes almost any chance of making the playoffs. Expect the Jets to dominate on both sides of the ball on their way to victory.