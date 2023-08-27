New Zealand will meet Jordan in some FIBA World Cup action. We are here to share our FIBA World Cup odds series, make a New Zealand-Jordan prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

New Zealand lost 99-72 to the USA in their opener. Now, they hope to bounce back. They trailed 19-18 after the first quarter. Next, they trailed by nine at halftime. Things fell apart in the second half, and the Americans dominated. Bleakly, New Zealand only shot 36.5 percent from the field. They also allowed the Americans to shoot 59.3 percent from the field.

New Zealand also hit only 32.1 percent of their three-point shots. Additionally, they allowed the USA to make 44.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. New Zealand converted 75 percent from the charity stripe. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 41-33. They did not have a single block. Moreover, they managed seven steals. But New Zealand also committed 19 turnovers and 23 fouls. Significantly, R. Te Rangi led the way with 15 points, while Finn Delany added 12. Shea Ili added 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Jordan lost 92-71 to Greece in their opener. Initially, they stayed competitive as they trailed by five after the first quarter. The Jordanians made a comeback and were trailing by six heading into the final quarter. Consequently, a poor fourth quarter doomed them. Jordan managed 41.1 percent from the field and 40 percent from the triples. Also, they managed just 68 percent (17 for 25) from the free-throw line. Jordan managed just one block and only five steals. Additionally, they committed 14 turnovers.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 24 points and nine rebounds. Moreover, Ahmet Duberiogly added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Sami Bzai added 11.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: New Zealand-Jordan Odds

New Zealand: -7.5 (-108)

Jordan: +7.5 (-118)

Over: 158.5 (-111)

Under: 158.5 (-115)

How to Watch New Zealand vs. Jordan

TV: None

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:45 AM ET/1:45 AM PT

Why New Zealand Will Cover The Spread

New Zealand had a chance to stay competitive with the Americans. Hence, it seemed possible when they only trailed by one. But the New Zealanders had a major letdown over the next three quarters. Unfortunately, it doomed any chances they had.

The defense was poor. Moreover, they were not doing the fundamentals. The USA defeated them by hitting their open shots, especially from beyond the arc. Hence, New Zealand must do a better job of covering the 3-point line. They must close out on shots and not give Jordan any opportunities to score. Additionally, they must perform better on the boards. Rebounding was a significant problem in the opener. Therefore, getting more blocks can help them in their cause in this game.

New Zealand could use more steals. Ultimately, they are facing a squad that is prone to turnovers. Steals could help them cover the odds. Then, they would have some momentum for the rest of the group stage. But New Zealand must avoid their own turnovers. Thus, holding onto the ball and not surrendering possession easily could help their odds. New Zealand must stop committing fouls. Sadly, giving the USA more opportunities at the charity stripe doomed them in the end.

New Zealand will cover the spread if someone emerges to lead them in scoring. Thus, they must also avoid the major letdown and play stingy defense against Jordan.

Why Jordan Will Cover The Spread

Jordan struggled on defense, allowing the Greeks to dominate. Moreover, they allowed Giannoulis Larentzakis to score 19 points on them. They also allowed Ioannis Papapetrou to add 13 points. Meanwhile, NBA player Thanasis Antetokounmpo added nine points and five rebounds.

Jordan started the game well. Unfortunately, things did not go well afterward. They could not hit their shots. Likewise, there was no one on the defensive perimeter that could block shots. They also lacked the ability to steal the ball or cause turnovers. Subsequently, it helped create an awful fourth quarter where things fell apart. Jordan must learn to keep their composure down the stretch. Then, they must convert field-goal chances.

Jordan will cover the spread if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson can dominate. Then, they need to play good defense against a New Zealand squad that will be ready to play.

Final New Zealand-Jordan Prediction & Pick

New Zealand is not as bad as they played in the opener. Therefore, expect the big bounceback against a Jordan team that is not expect to be competitive at all. New Zealand will eventually seperate from Jordan and cover the spread.

Final New Zealand-Jordan Prediction & Pick: New Zealand: -7.5 (-108)