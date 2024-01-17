Explore the latest turmoil surrounding Newcastle United as chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan faces a £59 million lawsuit.

In a shocking turn of events, Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan finds himself at the center of a £59 million lawsuit, accused of orchestrating a “malicious” campaign against former Saudi spy chief Dr. Saad Aljabri. The allegations suggest that Al-Rumayyan acted under the direct instructions of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, aiming to “destroy” Aljabri.

Legal papers, recently lodged in a Canadian court, seek to add Al-Rumayyan to an ongoing case, once again thrusting Newcastle's Saudi takeover into the spotlight. Aljabri, a former top aide to Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, claims that Al-Rumayyan was “directly” involved in a campaign against him, which allegedly included “wrongful kidnapping and detention,” “misappropriation of property,” and the “expropriation” of million-dollar companies—all decisions made for “political reasons” in service of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Aljabri, credited by Western intelligence officials for his work as a Saudi informant, vehemently denies embezzling state funds, a claim made by Saudi-owned firms. In response, he accuses Al-Rumayyan of orchestrating a campaign involving severe allegations.

Legal papers were reportedly served on Al-Rumayyan at high-profile locations, including St James' Park, last week, according to The Sun. This revelation could potentially embarrass Premier League chiefs, who had greenlit the £300 million PIF takeover of Newcastle, assuring that the Saudi government would not control the club.

This is not the first time Al-Rumayyan has faced legal scrutiny. In a US court case last year, his lawyers claimed immunity, stating his status as “a sitting minister of the government,” while PIF was considered a “sovereign instrument” of the state.

The lawsuit also highlights the complex geopolitical backdrop, with Aljabri previously claiming a Saudi “hit squad” was sent to murder him in Canada in 2019. The Saudi embassy dismissed these claims, labeling Aljabri's history as “fabrication and creating distractions.”

Amidst these legal battles, the Aljabri family seeks justice, applying to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for damages related to “abuse of process” and “unlawful means conspiracy” against defendants, including PIF and Al-Rumayyan. Newcastle United has been approached for comment as this dramatic saga unfolds.