Newcastle United‘s captain Jamaal Lascelles and his younger brother have allegedly been involved in an attack in Newcastle city centre, leading to a police investigation, reported by goal.com. The incident occurred during a night out on August 19, where Lascelles and his brother were at the Chinawhite nightclub. In the early hours, a brawl broke out, with footage of the altercation circulating on social media.

The video shows Lascelles and his 19-year-old brother appearing to engage in a confrontation with a group. Allegedly, Lascelles' brother was elbowed in an unprovoked attack, followed by bottles being thrown and several men joining the altercation, throwing punches from various angles. Witnesses claim that the attackers threatened to “shoot” Lascelles as he tried to protect his brother.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A friend of Jamaal Lascelles was reportedly injured during the incident and had to be taken to the hospital. The attackers had left the scene by the time emergency services arrived. While Newcastle United has refrained from commenting on the matter, they are aware of the situation.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, which was reported as a disorder on Westgate Road in Newcastle city centre. They are appealing for more information from potential witnesses. A spokesperson for the police mentioned that officers arrived at the scene after 4 am on August 20 but found that the individuals involved had already left. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward using the police website's reporting page or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20230820-0227.