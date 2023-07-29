Newcastle United are confident that they will convince Bruno Guimarães for a contract extension. The 25-year-old was signed from Lyon for £40m ($51.6m) on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January last year.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Guimarães was asked about the possible contract extension at Newcastle United. He said, “There is no news. I want to stay, but the doubt is ongoing. So, let’s see”.

The Magpies are currently working on a new deal to secure the Brazilian midfielder. Newcastle United are confident that they will strike a deal soon. In fact, it is important that the Magpies keep hold of their best players in this transfer window. They have secured Champions League football for the first time in over two decades. As they would be competing in four different competitions next season, they would need a strong squad spine.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Manager Eddie Howe was asked about Guimarães' contract situation. He was speaking to the media on the pre-season tour in the United States. “There is no doubt in my mind about his future,”

“We would love Bruno to extend his time with us for a long time,” Howe said. “I’m not (a) party to those talks every day. Those talks are ongoing, and Bruno knows how we feel about him. He’s very happy here. We hope there’s (a) solution to be found.”

Securing the contract extension of Guimarães will be a big confidence booster for Newcastle United. Without the Brazilian midfielder, the Magpies failed to win any game last season. However, there is a chance that an update on Guimarães is around the corner.