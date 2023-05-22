Newcastle and Leicester meet in the Prem! Catch the Premier League odds series here, featuring our Newcastle-Leicester prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Newcastle (19-12-5) is currently third in the table, tied in points with Manchester United. The Black-and-Whites can feel comfortable about their top-four chances if they manage to get at least one point in their last two games. The Geordies will be assertive in taking this home win in dominant fashion, as they have pounded 19 goals in the last six matches.

Leicester (8-6-22) is in the relegation zone but sits just two behind 17th-place Everton. With two games left to play, the Foxes will need to get the most points that they can if they want to stay in the Premier League. Leicester is currently in a four-game winless run.

Here are the Newcastle-Leicester soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Leicester Odds

Newcastle United: -290

Leicester City: +650

Draw:+460

Over 2.5 Goals: -220

Under 2.5 Goals: +176

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Leicester

TV: SiriusXM FC, USA Network,

Stream: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, fuboTV, Sling Blue

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Newcastle Can Beat Leicester

A win for the Magpies in St. James’ Park would put a signature cap on what has been a resounding success of a season, securing a spot in the Champions League.

The Magpies have been unstoppable for the past few weeks, earning just three defeats since March and a single draw in 13 matches played. The Town is currently in a two-game unbeaten run, securing a 2-2 draw with relegation-battling Leeds and a 4-1 victory against a surging Brighton squad. In their game against the Seagulls, Newcastle did well in their home match, blasting 22 total shots and six corner kicks despite having the ball at a 34% ball possession rate. Deniz Undav’s own goal and Dan Burn’s shot before half-time gave the Geordies a 2-0 lead. Undav got one back to give the Albion some fighting chance, but Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes scored two decisive goals in the closing minutes.

Forward Callum Wilson has been a scoring machine over the past several matches. For the season, Wilson has now scored 18 goals and added five assists in 29 appearances, including 20 starts. Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak follow next with 11 and 10 goals, respectively while Kieran Trippier has seven assists. Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock each have nine goal involvements. 13 different players have scored for Newcastle, including the likes of Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Sean Longstaff.

Gaffer Eddie Howe will have to manage this one without some important players. Matt Richie, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, and Ryan Fraser are all injury concerns for the hosts this weekend. Longstaff, Joelinton, Trippier, and Murphy are also being evaluated.

The Geordies’ 11-5-2 home record will be tested by 2016 champions, but Newcastle has won the last three outings, including a 2-0 victory in the EFL Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Why Leicester Can Beat Newcastle

The 2016 Premier League Champions are at risk of going to the EFL Championship. Over 36 rounds, the Foxes scored 30 points, and this is the penultimate line in the standings. Southampton is the first team guaranteed to be relegated this season. Leicester might join Southampton and Leeds if they fail to win in their last matches, while Burnley, Sheffield United, and either Luton Town or Coventry will occupy their spots in the Prem.

The situation of Dean Smith’s wards is very critical because the gap from a safe position at 17th place is only two points, and so far the club is having a hard time gaining points. During the last round, the club played unsuccessfully with Liverpool. Curtis Jones got two goals while Trent Alexander-Arnold scored in the 71st-minute mark, while Mohamed Salah got a hat-trick of assists. Leicester never got control of the game, as they only had 33% ball possession, four shots on target, and four corner kicks.

The Foxes could cause problems for a Newcastle defense that has been streaky lately. Despite an active four-game winless run and a 10-game losing stretch from February to May, Leicester is still capable of showing up in crucial moments. Leicester has scored eight times in the last five games, and their struggling 4-2-12 road record holds well as they have scored 28 times in their travels.

Harvey Barnes has 12 goals to lead the team, and James Maddison has 10 to go with nine assists. Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka, and Youri Tielemans have combined for 12. Jamie Vardy, who had double-digit goals in the previous seven seasons, could be finding his form as he has three goals and four assists in this campaign. Timothy Castagne has also provided five goal involvements for the squad.

Leicester needs to get the most points they can squeeze to survive this season. However, Dean Smith and his coaching staff must survive this game with some key players that are absent. Danny Ward, James Justin, and Jannik Vestergaard are out, while Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Caglar Soyuncu, and Ryan Bertrand are still being assessed. Vardy, Barnes, and Maddison should spearhead the attack for Leicester, and they should add more to their 49 goals in this campaign.

Final Newcastle-Leicester Prediction & Pick

Newcastle has been sharp on the defensive end all season long, and it surely helps that they have found their offensive groove in the past few games. Leicester would need to hound and pounce on their opportunities, but this season has been catastrophic for them. Lots of goals are expected but Newcastle remains impressive at home.

Final Newcastle-Leicester Prediction & Pick: Newcastle (-290), Over 2.5 goals (-220)