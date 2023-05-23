Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United, expressed his worries about the club’s readiness for the Champions League despite their remarkable qualification for the prestigious tournament, reported by reuters.com. Newcastle secured their place among Europe’s elite with a 0-0 draw against Leicester City, marking their return after a two-decade absence.

Speaking after the game, Howe revealed that finishing in the Premier League’s top four was never their initial target at the start of the season. “Certainly wasn’t (top four),” he admitted in an interview with Sky Sports. “You always hope and always believe and you have to dream. But we didn’t feel we were ready for that.”

Following a battle against relegation last season, Newcastle’s primary focus was on consolidation and improvement, aiming to avoid another flirtation with the drop zone. Howe commended the players for their mentality, attitude, and the progress they have made.

When the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund acquired the majority stake in Newcastle in October 2021, the immediate objective was to secure their Premier League status. With a slow start under former manager Steve Bruce, Howe took charge and gradually guided the team to stability and success.

Newcastle’s consistency throughout the season, particularly finishing above established clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, speaks volumes about Howe’s impact. However, Howe acknowledges the challenge that lies ahead, stating, “We have to recruit wisely which we have done in every window so far… But the next window will be the hardest. We know next season the challenge will be bigger.”

While the achievement of a top-four finish sparked celebrations, Howe emphasized the desire to bring major silverware to the club, aiming to deliver their first major trophy since 1955. Reflecting on their League Cup final defeat this year, he expressed his aspiration for future success, stating, “I want success massively for this football club… We’ll enjoy tonight, but we want to bring silverware here in the future.”

As Newcastle prepares for their Champions League campaign, Howe’s cautious approach and determination to further elevate the club’s achievements provide a glimpse into the next chapter of the Magpies’ exciting journey.