Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison in the summer. The English midfielder has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium as the 2016 Premier League champions have been relegated.

According to the reports from GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has said that the Magpies will be in the mix to sign Maddison this summer. “Much of it will come down to finances and wages, and I imagine Spurs could pay more than Newcastle would. But it then depends on how ambitious Maddison is. You would like to think that if he becomes available in the summer, if Leicester goes down, Newcastle will be right up there among the clubs who can sign him.”

Newcastle United confirmed their Champions League qualification on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw against the Foxes. It further boosts their credentials of acquiring the Leicester midfielder, reportedly valued at around £50m. With Champions League football secured, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe knows he would need significant reinforcements.

Newcastle United are expected to receive competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to attain the services of Maddison this summer. As Tottenham won’t be in the Champions League next season, the battle could be between the “two Uniteds” regarding who lands the Leicester midfielder.

As Manchester United already has Bruno Fernandes and Donny Van de Beek occupying Maddison’s position, he would get fewer minutes at Old Trafford than Newcastle. The England International scored ten goals and created nine assists in a disappointing season for Leicester. He has a contract at the King Power Stadium until 2024.