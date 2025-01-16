ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top ten teams in the Premier League face off as Newcastle United hosts Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Newcastle-Bournemouth prediction and pick.

Newcastle comes into the game 11-5-5 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Premier League, and currently a spot to play in next year's Champions League. They also come into the game in great form. Newcastle has won six straight games, both scoring well and playing solid defense in the process. In their last six games, they have allowed just one goal, while having five clean sheets. They have also scored 18 times.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth is currently eighth in the Premier League, sitting at 9-7-5. They are also undefeated in their last nine games. They have five wins and four draws in that time. In their last game, they would face Chelsea. Chelsea took the lead in the 13th minute, but Bournemouth converted a penalty kick and scored again in the second half to take the lead. Still, Chelsea would score five minutes into stoppage time of the second half to tie the game, leading to a 2-2 draw.

Since the 2015-16 season, these two teams have faced 14 times. Newcastle has five wins, while Bournemouth has three, and there have been five draws.

Here are the Newcastle-Bournemouth Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Newcastle-Bournemouth Odds

Newcastle: -165

Bournemouth: +420

Draw: +330

Over 3.5 goals: +130

Under 3.5 goals: -160

How to Watch Newcastle vs. Bournemouth

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has been scored well this year. They are scoring 1.76 goals per game in Premier League play. Further, they have scored in 18 of 21 fixtures this year, including nine straight. They have also continued to score well at home, scoring 1.8 goals per game this year at home.

Alexander Isak has led the way this year. He has scored 15 goals on an expected 12.4 goals this year. Further, he has five assists. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury but did play last time out and scored twice. Further, Anthony Gordon has been solid this year. He has scored six times this year with four assists. Further, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes have been great passers this year. Both of them have six assists this year, while Murphy has scored three times, and Guimaraes has scored once.

Newcastle has also been strong on defense this year. They have conceded just 22 goals in 21 fixtures this year. Further, the defense improves at home. Allowing just .8 goals per game this year at home. Newcastle also has three straight clean sheets at home.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored in 17 of 21 games in the EPL this year. They are scoring 1.52 goals per game this season. They have also been scoring well on the road this year. In 11 fixtures on the road in EPL play, Bournemouth has scored in nine fixtures and is scoring 1.82 goals per game.

The top goal scorer this year has been Justin Kluivert. He has scored seven goals while adding two assists on the year. Still, six of the goals have come from a penalty kick this year. Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has been scoring without the aid of penalty kick goals. Semenyo has scored six goals this year while adding two assists this season. Further, Evanilson has scored five times this year as well. Finally, Dango Ouattara has been solid this year, coming into the game with three goals and three assists, primarily coming in as a substitute.

Bournemouth has allowed 32 goals this year, good for 1.52 goals against per game in EPL play. They have not been as good on defense on the road this year. Bournemouth is allowing 1.82 goals per game on the road this year.

Final Newcastle-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick

Newcastle starts games strong. They have not been behind at halftime in each of their last 12 fixtures overall. One reason is they have scored well in the first half. Newcastle scored 0.81 goals in the first half this year while scoring in seven of ten games in the EPL in the first half at home. Further, Bournemouth has struggled in the first half on the road. They have conceded ten goals in 11 fixtures in the first half on the road this year. Newcastle then plays great defense in the second half, allowing just .48 goals per game in the second half this year. Expect Newcastle to get up early, and then hold on for the win.

Final Newcastle-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick: Newcastle ML (-165)