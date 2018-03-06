As with every NFL Combine, one of the most intriguing storylines will be which player runs the fastest 40-yard dash. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross made history last year after breaking the record with a 4.22.

However, this year’s combine saw a trio of defensive backs register the fastest times. LSU’s Donte Jackson, Tulane’s Parry Nickerson, and Ohio State’s Denzel Ward all registered a 4.32, per NFL Twitter:

Who brought the SPEED? 🏃💨💨💨 The 11 FASTEST 40-yard dashes at the 2018 #NFLCombine! pic.twitter.com/Yo3eeZYahQ — NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2018

While this year’s event ultimately came down to a tie, there does not seem to be a debate as to who the fastest player truly is. Jackson certainly liked his chances of surpassing the mark left by Ross leading up to his run. However, it became evident from the start that he had suffered an injury to his left leg. Fortunately, it was deemed to just be a calf cramp.

That is not to say Nickerson and Ward should be left out of the conversation as each prospect displayed tremendous speed throughout the day’s events. Although all three managed to finish just a tick behind Ross, they have increased their draft stock tremendously as the fastest players in this year’s draft.

There is plenty of speculation regarding the 40 for its true importance in determining a player’s success or failure in the NFL. For some, it is a good measurement of their explosiveness. However, there are others that feel it can be just as deceiving in terms of how that speed translates to the field.

Players like Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell have proven that the fastest times do not necessarily equate to the explosive players on the field. Meanwhile, those like Ross have yet to prove otherwise.